How many episodes are there in Tulsa King season 3? Episode count and more

Tulsa King season 3 runs for 10 episodes and streams weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. New chapters arrive at 12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET, with the finale dated November 23, 2025. The premiere of Blood and Bourbon repositions Dwight against the Dunmire clan while the FBI pressure tightens. Viewers outside the U.S. get near-simulcast access through local Paramount Plus launches or licensed partners.

As per the People report dated September 21, 2025, Sylvester Stallone stated:

“The ending of this season, you are not going to believe...You're going to think Stallone has lost his mind. I'm telling you, I wrote this scene that really cracks the barrier of beyond the pale.”

Tulsa King season 3 episode count and full episode list

There are 10 episodes in Tulsa King season 3. Confirmed titles and dates are as follows.

Blood and Bourbon (September 21, 2025).

The Fifty (September 28, 2025).

The G and the OG (October 5, 2025).

Staring Down the Barrel (October 12, 2025).

On the Rocks (October 19, 2025).

Bubbles (October 26, 2025).

Art of War (November 2, 2025).

Nothing Is Over (November 9, 2025).

Dead Weight (November 16, 2025).

Out of Adventure (November 23, 2025).

Tulsa King season 3 release timings by region

Base drop each Sunday is 12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus. The table below represents that for major regions, with daylight saving changes noted.

Region Time on release day DST notes Pacific Time 12:00 a.m. PDT to PST shift after November 2, 2025 Eastern Time 3:00 a.m. EDT to EST shift after November 2, 2025 United Kingdom 8:00 a.m. through October 26, then 7:00 a.m. from November 2 BST ends October 26, 2025 Central Europe 9:00 a.m. through October 2,6 then 8:00 a.m. from November 2 CEST ends October 26, 2025 India (IST) 12:30 p.m. No DST Australia Sydney 5:00 p.m. until October ,5 then 6:00 p.m. from October 5 AEDT begins October 5, 2025

Where to watch Tulsa King season 3 and current plan prices?

United States and Canada: Tulsa King season 3 streams on Paramount. U.S. pricing is currently 7.99 dollars per month for Essential and 12.99 dollars per month for Premium. In Canada, plans start at 6.99 Canadian dollars per month for Basic with ads, with Standard at 10.99 Canadian dollars and Premium at 13.99 Canadian dollars. Paramount Plus is also sold as an add-on channel through partners in select regions.

United Kingdom: Tulsa King season 3 is available on Paramount+. The Basic with ads tier is 4.99 pounds per month, the Standard ad-free tier is 7.99 pounds, and the Premium tier is 10.99 pounds.

Australia: Tulsa King season 3 streams on Paramount+. Plans start from 7.99 Australian dollars per month. Recent guidance shows Basic at 7.99 Australian dollars, Standard at 12.99, and Premium at 17.99.

India: Tulsa King season 3 streams on JioHotstar. Current listed plans commonly include Mobile ad-supported at 149 rupees for three months and Premium ad-free options such as 499 rupees for three months, with annual variants. Availability can also appear via telecom bundles.

Tulsa King season 3 production details and what to expect

Tulsa King season 3 premiered September 21, 2025, and continues Dwight Manfredi’s expansion while new adversaries and agencies close in. Taylor Sheridan returns as creator and executive producer.

Season highlights include Robert Patrick as liquor-world patriarch Jeremiah Dunmire and Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr., who also positions the franchise for the announced spinoff NOLA King. Returning faces include Annabella Sciorra, James Russo, and more, as the story leans into the Manfredi crew’s bourbon venture and the Dunmire conflict.

Stallone has teased the tone and stakes for Tulsa King season 3. As per a TVLine report dated September 19, 2025, Sylvester Stallone remarked:

“But he does something towards the end that turns me so feral — which anyone in the audience would feel the same way.”

That points to a late-season flashpoint that intersects with the Dunmire family’s pressure campaign. The show’s weekly cadence through November 23 maintains a steady drumbeat into the finale date, which People also confirms. Together, these details set expectations for a season shaped by tight scheduling, new power centers, and a finale built to pivot the universe toward NOLA King.

Stay tuned for more updates.