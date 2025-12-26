When was Tylor Chase diagnosed with schizophrenia? Mental health battle explored as Ned's Declassified alum's father shares heartbreaking ordeal

Tylor Chase's father said that his son discontinued taking drugs once in the past (Representative Image via Getty)

Tylor Chase’s father, Joseph Mendez Jr., has recently addressed his son’s condition during a conversation with the Daily Mail on Tuesday, December 24. He said that the Nickelodeon star has been struggling with drug addiction and problems like schizophrenia since 2015.

The latest update arrives shortly after the former actor’s mother, Paula Moisio, requested to remove a GoFundMe page launched to get help for him.

Tylor was in the headlines a few days ago when a video of him went viral, showing Chase in an untidy condition.

The video was allegedly recorded in September this year, and Joseph described his son as a “wonderful person” while speaking to the Daily Mail. Mendez Jr. added that this happens when Tylor Chase is completely normal.

“For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Tylor, including support for substance use as well as mental health care. In addition to addiction, Tylor has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, which require consistent medical treatment,” Joseph added.

Joseph claimed that his son did not show any improvement despite being taken to rehab four years ago in Georgia.

However, Chase eventually stopped taking any substances and other kinds of medication at one point.

Mendez Jr. revealed that Tylor Chase is with his mother in California but is not willing to take any treatment for now.

Furthermore, actor Shaun Weiss has also agreed to prepare some rehab treatment for Tylor. The former even confirmed the same on social media.

“His family has been trying for many years to get him the support he needs, but ultimately, he must be willing to accept help. Tylor is deeply loved by his family and friends, who remain hopeful and are praying that he will accept the help being offered. Their focus continues to be on his safety, health, and well-being,” he continued.

Tylor Chase confirmed that he is not homeless

The Ned’s Declassified star was seen in a completely different condition this week. According to The Sun, Chase had dirt on the nails along with cuts and other marks on his hands.

Tylor Chase was reportedly wearing a jacket and pants, and while speaking to the Daily Mail, he requested a “joint or a bong.”

The Phoenix, Arizona, native told the outlet that he likes vaping, and his psychiatrist has allegedly told him to take other things like Prozac, Sudafed, and more.

While Tylor’s name has been associated with some legal cases over the last two years, Riverside Police confirmed that he is not wanted yet. During his interview with the Daily Mail, Chase dismissed the claims of him being homeless and added:

“I stay around here locally. My mom is here. I have a lot of good people helping me. It’s not too shabby. A lot of people help out. It goes a long way.”

Tylor Chase revealed his plans to join a housing assistance program after possibly moving into his father’s place in Georgia. The Daily Mail stated that Tylor was reportedly discovered when he was finding something in the dirt on December 21, 2025.

Addressing Chase’s legal problems, Public Information Officer for Riverside Police Department, Ryan Rallsback, claimed that they are not aware of Tylor’s alleged homelessness.

However, Ryan said that Chase has always cooperated with them on various occasions.