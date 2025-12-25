"We have to do something before it's too late": Daniel Curtis Lee's concerned plea for help for Tylor Chase after the former actor wrecked the motel room

Tylor Chase (Photo: Instagram/@daniel_curtis_lee)

Daniel Curtis Lee shared an update on Tylor Chase on his recent TikTok video. The Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide alum revealed that his former co-star abandoned the motel room he was provided with.

For the unversed, after Chase went viral for being homeless in California, the Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss offered to take him to the hospital and rehab. Tylor refused to get in the car.

Daniel Curtis Lee then drove 50 miles from Los Angeles to Riverside, California. He talked to Tylor Chase, helped him FaceTime his father and his former co-star Devon Werkheiser.

Lee fed and took Chase to a motel. He promised to come back and take him to a hospital. At the time, Tylor thanked the actor and seemed open to receiving guidance.

However, in his latest TikTok video, Daniel stated that the night he left Tylor Chase in the motel, he recieved a call from the motel's management.

They seemed upset as they shared that Chase wrecked the room. He tore apart the fridge, put the microwave in the bathtub, left the door open, and left.

Lee blamed California and its support systems, saying that it is supposedly difficult for a third party to make sure an addict can get the help they need.

He then told netizens that he was considering calling 5150, the California Welfare and Institutions Code that allows mental health professionals to hold someone in a psychiatric hospital against their will for up to 72 hours.

"I think it is time to put in a call for 5150, but I also need insight from you all. Do you think that it's fair to have a third party call and get someone entry into a facility when you know they need the treatment and they're gravely mentally disabled. We have to do something before it's too late for Tylor," Lee stated.

Tylor Chase's father talked about his substance abuse

Joseph Mendez Jr, who is a realtor in Georgia, told the Daily Mail on December 23 that his son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia in 2015. Since then, Tylor has struggled with addiction.

Joseph noted that his son is a "wonderful person" when he is sober. Their family has tried to get him proper medical treatment for over a decade, and in 2021, Tylor Chase agreed to enter rehab and showed some improvement.

However, he then refused treatment and started taking substances again.

"He's a wonderful person when he's Tylor... For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Tylor, including support for substance use as well as mental health care," Joseph Mendez Jr said.

Notably, Chase's mother, Paula Moisio, a LA-based realtor, has publicly stated in the past that he does not need money. Tylor Chase needed medical intervention, something he has refused multiple times.

This week, he told reporters that while being homeless, he received support from his mother and the community. Tylor also stated that he planned on moving to Georgia soon.

Stay tuned for more updates on Tylor Chase.