The Kardashians Season 7 finale shows Kim processing bar exam failure and critical backlash

Kim Kardashian (Image via Getty)

The Kardashians Season 7 closed on Christmas Day with an episode that placed Kim Kardashian at the center of two intersecting professional reckonings: the failure of the California bar exam and the critical response to her scripted series, All’s Fair.

The finale, titled “So, Breaking News…,” documented how both developments unfolded in the same week and how Kim processed them in real time, surrounded by family.

The episode confirmed what Kim had already shared publicly weeks earlier: that she did not pass the bar exam after years of preparation.

It also contextualized the timing, revealing that the results arrived as All’s Fair debuted to sharp reviews questioning her performance.

The convergence of those events framed the emotional core of The Kardashians finale and set the tone for how Season 7 concluded.

The Kardashians Season 7 and Kim Kardashian’s most difficult professional week







Much of the finale followed Kim as she prepared for the exam she described as the culmination of years of work. Speaking on camera, she said,



“I don’t get shook by many things, but this experience was like, ‘Oh, okay, respect.’ Respect for doing this to anyone that does it. Over six years of my life that I’ve been studying for is all going into one test, and my life, my outcome, everything that I’ve ever worked for on this, comes down to this one test.”



The tension peaked when Kim waited for the results on November 7. Cameras captured the moment she learned she had failed. As family members gathered around her, she said,



“It says fail.”



The scene showed her crying while attempting to absorb the news, a moment that became one of the most direct portrayals of vulnerability in The Kardashians Season 7.

The timing of the bar exam results coincided with the release of All’s Fair, a Hulu series in which Kim stars as attorney Allura Grant. Earlier in the week, Kim had already addressed the critical reception on Instagram, posting,



“Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus.”



The sarcasm of the post was echoed later in the finale as Kim spoke candidly about how the reviews landed while she was still awaiting her exam outcome.

In one exchange with Khloé Kardashian, Kim attempted to pivot to practical matters. She said,



“I think Season 2 of All’s Fair is getting picked up. So, I shoot…[from] January to March.”



Khloé responded, “Congratulations!” Kim replied dryly,



“Oh, thanks, yeah. Critically acclaimed. I’m a big f***ing loser this week.”



Khloé pushed back on that framing, telling her sister,



“Kim! The ratings are the highest it’s ever been. The people that are being d***s are critics that hate us.”



Kim responded with gallows humor, saying,



“I’m not a lawyer, I just play a shy one on TV. It was either going to be the greatest week of my life or the loserist, sh***est weeks of my life.”



Throughout the finale, The Kardashians emphasized how Kim used humor as a coping mechanism while still acknowledging the disappointment.

When Khloé reassured her, “You’re going to be okay,” Kim answered through tears, “I know.” She then articulated what the setback meant on a personal level:



“I said in my head, ‘I will open up my heart and my life to someone as soon as the bar’s done.’ Nope. Another year.”



The episode also revisited how Kim chose to share the news publicly before the finale aired. On November 8, she posted an Instagram Story that read, “Well… I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

She continued,



“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”



She later shared an emotional Reel in which she addressed the failure directly. She wrote in the caption,



“On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there.”



By integrating those social media statements into the broader narrative, The Kardashians Season 7 finale linked Kim’s public persona with her private response.

The episode made clear that the setback did not alter her long-term plans, even as it forced a pause.

The finale ended on a forward-looking note. After processing the week’s events, Kim summarized her outlook simply:



“We’ll get there next time.”



The line closed out a season that repeatedly returned to themes of ambition, scrutiny, and resilience, with Kim’s law journey functioning as one of its central arcs.

As The Kardashians concluded its seventh season, the finale positioned Kim at a crossroads rather than an endpoint.

The bar exam failure and the critical backlash to All’s Fair were presented not as conclusions, but as part of an ongoing process that will continue into whatever comes next for both her legal studies and her television career.

