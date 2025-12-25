Rob Kardashian addresses possible Season 8 return in The Kardashians finale

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna (Image via Getty)

The Kardashians season 7 closed with a brief but consequential exchange that put Rob Kardashian’s future on the show back into public focus.

During the finale, which premiered Thursday, December 25, Khloé Kardashian called her brother to relay the reaction to his fleeting appearance in the season trailer.

The moment, played mostly offscreen, ended with Rob directly addressing whether he would return for season 8 of The Kardashians.

“They are swooning and freaking out,” Khloé told him on the phone. Rob immediately pushed back, replying,



“They are not fangirling.”



When a producer then asked whether he would be “coming back for season 8,” Rob laughed before answering,



“I would hope to be on season 8. I definitely want to film on season 8.”



The exchange marked the clearest statement Rob has made on camera in years about rejoining the family’s reality series.

Though he has appeared briefly in recent seasons, The Kardashians has largely proceeded without him as a regular presence.

The Kardashians and Rob Kardashian’s long absence from the screen

Rob Kardashian was a central figure when the family’s reality franchise began with Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007.

His journey unfolded on screen - moments of hardship emerged, such as changes in his body and inner battles. As seasons passed, cameras caught less of him. Slowly, he moved away from the show altogether.

By 2016, Rob had largely withdrawn from public appearances, except for his relationship with Blac Chyna, which became the focus of the short-lived spinoff, Rob & Chyna. The series was canceled following their split later that year.

When the family returned to television with The Kardashians on Hulu, Rob remained mostly offscreen. Viewers occasionally spotted him in the background moments or heard him referenced in conversation, but he did not formally rejoin the cast.

Focused now on raising Dream, the child he has with Blac Chyna, Rob was painted by the Kardashians as someone who chose seclusion. Not forced out, but stepping back.

That privacy has been repeatedly emphasized by both Rob and his family. In May 2022, a source told Us Weekly,



“He’s still very private and isn’t active on social media. [He] doesn’t share a lot about his personal life. He’s been on this amazing health and wellness journey and continues to make that his focus. He’s in good shape and is happy with how far he’s come. He’s never going to stop caring about his mental health and overall health — it’s important to him so he can be the best father to Dream.”



Despite that distance, Rob has never been absent from The Kardashians. In an October 2023 episode, he appeared briefly during a storyline involving Kris Jenner attempting to set Scott Disick up on a date.

Kris called Rob on camera to ask who would be a good match for Scott, prompting a response that was ultimately censored. The cameo reinforced that Rob remained connected to the family’s onscreen world, even if selectively.

Season 7 brought Rob slightly closer to view. In the premiere episode, which aired in October, he was seen attending a family celebration. That appearance prompted commentary from multiple family members addressing speculation about his whereabouts and well-being.



“I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show. Trust me, we are too,” Khloé said in a confessional during the season. “Rob is doing well. He is alive.”



She also addressed persistent online rumors, adding,



“The conspiracies run wild, and one of them is that he lives with me and he’s in our shadows and we don’t want him around. He isn’t some miserable person that lives under a bridge. We are totally fine.”



Other family members echoed that sentiment. Kourtney Kardashian said she enjoyed “having him around,” while Kim Kardashian made clear that she hoped his involvement would increase. She said,



“I do miss him being on the show because he is just so funny. It would be great if he would regularly be back on the show. That is the goal.”



Against that backdrop, Rob’s comments in the season 7 finale of The Kardashians landed with added weight.

Unlike earlier appearances, which were framed around family gatherings or brief phone calls, this moment directly addressed his willingness to film again.

His statement did not confirm a contract or guarantee his return, but it acknowledged an openness that had previously been left ambiguous.

Stay tuned for more updates.