When will The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills be back on Bravo?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15 Episode 4 will air on Thursday, January 8, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on Bravo. The brand new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

As the new season sees how some of our leading ladies have been opening up about their personal lives and a few struggles that are troubling them, as the new season caption says, it will look like “fresh starts, major fallouts, and unforgettable adventures, both in the 90210 and on not one, but three cast trips.”

As Bravo assured fans that the brand new season will see the ladies of Beverly Hills “jet set across the globe, from the surf lodges of the Hamptons to the rocks of Sedona, and the sun-drenched villas of Florence.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle gets candid about her first relationship after Mauricio

Kyle Richards has finally opened up about how her first relationship ended, and she revealed the real reason behind it. She said in an episode 2 confessional:

“All the speculation and the gossip and the talking is what ultimately ended it. I could've weathered the storm, but this is not for everyone."

However, the Bravo star has said that she will let fate take charge of her life and doesn't want to rush things further, as she told fellow castmate Amanda Frances:

"I'm not someone who's going to chase something," Kyle added. "It's not my personality and who I am today. And I think, obviously, that's because I was with someone for so long and married so long. You know, I'm not going on a dating app, and I will never do a speed dating thing again... Whatever happens, happens."

Fellow cast member Dorit Kemsley has shared her growing issues with estranged husband PK, saying:

"When I found out our house was in pre-foreclosure, I wasn't just worried about losing the house," she said in a confessional. "The house is in my name, so if PK stops paying for something or doesn't make payments, it's me who suffers the consequences."

Rachel Zoe gets teary-eyed while talking about her divorce

As Rache Zoe is on the newest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is currently navigating her life amid her divorce from Roger Berman, she said.

“There are a lot of reasons that our relationship was strained. In hindsight, if I had to say a great regret — greatest regret — would probably be working together.”

While talking to the show producer about her personal life, the television personality got teary-eyed while admitting,

“Lines got crossed,” Rachel told the producers. “The person that I was with my whole adult life was, in many ways, unrecognisable. Ultimately, that person didn’t feel right around me or around my kids.” “We were very much the Notebook couple. We were together for 18 years before any kids. And then I think after we had kids, it changes. Having my mind and my nervous system in a calm space has been immeasurable and enjoyable.”



