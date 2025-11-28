The Kardashians star Kim reveals her biggest regret about the 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the 2022 Met Gala (Image via Getty)

The Kardashians Season 7 Episode 6, which aired on November 27, 2025, showed Kim Kardashian reflecting on her 2022 Met Gala appearance and explaining the part of the look she wished she had changed.

During the episode’s post-credits confessional, she talked about her choice to bleach her hair blond when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown.

The gown had been borrowed from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for the red carpet. Kim said she had heard warnings at the time that the blond hair might not support the idea she had planned.

She said, “I should have been like dark, Jackie O vibes hair,” and explained that the hair color remained the detail she questioned the most.

She also said she had edited hundreds of photos after the event to see how different hairstyles might have looked.

During the scene, she showed these images to the producers and asked whether blond hair or dark hair would have been the better match.

Even with the conversations that had followed about borrowing and preserving the gown, Kim said the hair color was the single part of the night she wished she had handled differently.

The Kardashians ​​​​​​star Kim explained why she felt dark hair might have worked better

Kim said she had intended the overall look to honor Marilyn Monroe rather than copy her directly.

She recalled hearing comments before the event suggesting that blond hair might make her appear too close to a Monroe figure or display.

She said her team had mixed opinions, but she and hairstylist Chris Appleton went forward with the shade they called “Marilyn blond.”

When she looked back at the decision during the episode, she said the dark hair option might have supported the idea without mirroring Monroe’s full style.

Kim said she kept thinking about the choice even years later. She explained that during the year after the Met Gala, she created many edited images to compare blond styling with darker hair.

She pulled these photos up on her phone during filming and showed them to the crew. She asked which version seemed to fit the 2022 moment more clearly.

Kim said both blond and dark hair could have worked with the dress, but she still viewed dark hair as the option she might have chosen.

In the confessional, she said this remained the part of her Met Gala look she continued to revisit and reconsider.

Recap of backlash, gown history, and the museum’s response

Kim wore the original Monroe gown only on the Met Gala red carpet and then changed into a replica for the rest of the evening.

The gown had been kept in Ripley’s Believe It or Not! collection after the museum bought it at auction for more than $5 million.

After the event, online discussions began about whether the dress had been harmed while she wore it.

Some users posted photos and claimed the gown showed small differences.

Ripley’s later issued a statement saying the piece had not been damaged and remained in the same condition as before Kim used it.

The museum said the handling process followed its guidelines and that the dress had been transported and fitted with care. In the episode, Kim did not focus on the criticism.

Instead, she described her choice to wear the gown as a response to the Met Gala theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

She said she wanted to use a piece connected to a significant moment in American fashion history.

Kim said the goal had been to recognize Monroe’s place in cultural memory, and the episode highlighted that her main regret from that night stayed centered on her hair color rather than the dress.

