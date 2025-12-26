Love Is Blind season 3 alums Alexa and Brennon Lemieux celebrate Christmas with daughter weeks after divorce announcement

Love is Blind's Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux celebrate Valentine's Day at Raising Cane’s Dallas on February 9, 2024 in Dallas, Texas (Image via Getty)

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, who were recognized for their participation in the third season of Love Is Blind, spent the Christmas holidays together with their daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, following their recent divorce announcement.

On December 3, the couple disclosed their breakup through a combined Instagram post, revealing that their relationship was coming to an end after four years of marriage.

Moreover, they reiterated their commitment to co-parenting and creating a nurturing environment for their child.

The holiday occasion marked the first time the ex-partners had appeared publicly together since their breakup.

Love Is Blind stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux co-parent during first Christmas after divorce announcement

Christmas Reunion with Daughter Vienna

On December 25, Alexa Lemieux shared images on Instagram showing Brennon Lemieux with Vienna at home.

One photo captured Vienna, 17 months old, surrounded by Christmas presents while looking through a picture book. Another image showed her seated on her father’s lap in holiday pajamas.

The former couple’s joint Instagram statement outlined their approach to the post-divorce transition, emphasizing that while their journey as a married couple is coming to an end.

They shared that they remain supportive of one another, "devoted" to their daughter and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.

The photos and captions reflected their effort to maintain family routines despite the recent changes in their marital status.

Divorce Filing Details

Legal documents indicated that Brennon Lemieux filed for divorce on November 5, almost a month before the public announcement. The filing cited,

"The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between [Alexa and Brennon] that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation."

The records also mentioned that the pair planned to handle custody arrangements for Vienna outside the courtroom through a written agreement.

Brennon requested that the assets acquired before the marriage be kept in his possession, and the documents indicated that the division of community property would be resolved amicably and without the court's involvement.

Past Celebrations and Family Milestones

Earlier in 2025, Alexa and Brennon Lemieux celebrated Vienna’s first birthday in August with a The Summer I Turned Pretty-themed party called "The Summer Vienna Turned One."

During the event, both the mother and father spoke about their daughter’s first year. According to Alexa, it was the most wonderful "present" after her struggles with infertility.

Furthermore, she claimed that the role of Vienna's mother was a gift that she would never be ungrateful for, and that watching the baby grow over the past year was very significant.

Brennon expressed that Vienna had made his life a lot more beautiful than he could have ever imagined.

Following the divorce announcement, Alexa Lemieux returned to social media, posting content focused on personal reflection and growth.

Some of her recent posts encouraged finding motivation and regaining energy after challenging periods, including one video stating,

"Bring that spark back! You’re losing that little light that was in you. Fake it till you make it [and] bring it back. Do something, find something that’s going to bring that spark back in you. You need it back [and] don’t let it die."

Co-Parenting Focus

Regardless of their split, Alexa and Brennon Lemieux still insist that the healthy development of Vienna is their main concern.

The couple's joint statement requested discretion during the divorce proceedings and reiterated their intention to share parenting responsibilities.

Court documents suggested an intention to settle custody and property matters amicably and privately, with the child’s welfare being the main consideration in the decision-making process.

Stay tuned for more updates.