Days of Our Lives spoilers: Thomas confesses to Chad, Xander stuns Maggie with a peace offering and Lani comforts JJ amid Theo fears

Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives brings emotional reunions, tentative reconciliations, and quiet moments of support across Salem. On December 26, 2025, at the Horton house, the long-delayed Christmas tree-trimming tradition finally takes place, drawing family members together after recent crises.

Chad is reunited with Thomas and Charlotte following his release from captivity, and the moment opens the door to heartfelt conversations, including a confession from Thomas that shifts their strained dynamic.

Elsewhere, Xander makes an unexpected attempt to mend fences by offering Maggie a meaningful peace gesture.

Meanwhile, Sarah continues to grow closer to Brady, setting the stage for complicated emotions. On another front, JJ struggles with worry and guilt surrounding Theo’s condition, and Lani steps in to provide comfort and reassurance.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for December 26, 2025

Thomas opens up to Chad after their reunion

Chad finally reunites with Thomas and Charlotte after his release from captivity. Jack and Jennifer return the children to Salem as promised.

The emotional reunion gives Chad and Thomas time alone to talk. Thomas admits how much he missed his father.

He also acknowledges the strain between them caused by recent events. Chad reassures his son that he is safe and not going anywhere. He makes clear promises about being there for both his children.

The moment helps ease lingering tension. It marks an important step toward rebuilding trust within the DiMera family after a frightening ordeal.

Xander tries to make peace with Maggie

Xander pays Maggie a visit at the Kiriakis mansion. He expresses genuine regret for the pain and conflict he has caused. He brings a meaningful gift meant to honor Victor’s memory. The gesture is meant as a peace offering.

Maggie listens as Xander apologizes for the tension between them. While emotions remain complicated, the interaction opens the door to possible forgiveness.

The moment is quiet and personal. It reflects Xander’s attempt to take responsibility and move forward. However, unresolved issues still linger beneath the surface.

Sarah and Brady grow closer

Sarah and Brady spend time together in the town square. Their shared experiences bring them closer. Comfort turns into romantic tension.

The two share a kiss during the holiday season. Sarah continues to lean on Brady after her recent heartbreak.

Brady offers steady support. Their growing bond creates complications. Xander may be nearby and notice the connection. The situation adds emotional weight to an already delicate dynamic.

This developing relationship could affect several people moving forward.

Lani supports JJ amid Theo's worries

JJ struggles with guilt and concern over Theo’s condition. Although the missing captives have been found, Theo remains hospitalized. JJ is shaken by the situation and the strain on their friendship. Lani steps in to offer comfort and perspective.

She listens and reassures him. Lani reminds JJ of his good intentions and dedication. Her support helps him process his fears. JJ holds onto hope that Theo will recover. He also hopes their friendship can eventually be repaired.

The Hortons gather for a delayed Christmas tradition

Julie resumes the Horton family ornament-hanging tradition. Jeremy helps her prepare for the gathering. Family members come together after recent turmoil. Ornaments honoring loved ones past and present are placed on the tree.

Maggie, Sarah, Jack, Jennifer, JJ, Lucas, Eli, and Lani all take part. Chad and his children join the celebration. The moment allows reflection and connection.

The fully decorated tree becomes a symbol of family, continuity, and healing during a difficult holiday season.

Catch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.