Ryan Seacrest marks first Christmas without his father with an emotional Instagram tribute

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Ryan Seacrest attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ryan Seacrest is going through a sad holiday time. This is his first Christmas without his dad, Gary Lee Seacrest, who died in late October 2025 at the age of 79 after a long fight with prostate cancer.

The Wheel of Fortune host thus shared an emotional Instagram post marking his first Christmas without his father, where he posted family photos celebrating the holiday together. Fans and friends flooded the post with heartfelt messages of support.

Here's what Ryan Seacrest writes honoring his dad in the Instagram post

On Christmas, Ryan Seacrest shared an emotional Instagram carousel post featuring a series of family photos honoring his dad during the holidays.

He was spotted in cozy pajamas, deer horns, little elf hats, and cheerful shades, all around a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. They were having a nice meal with his mom, Con͏nie, sister Meredith Seacrest Leach, brother-in-law Jimmy Leach, and some other people. He captioned it:

“First Christmas without Dad, but holding him close in all the ways we can. We miss you. Merry Heavenly Christmas.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of love, support, and understanding, many sharing their own experiences of spending Christmas without a parent, writing:

“That first year of an empty chair is always the toughest ✨Merry Christmas to all of you,” “Merry Christmas! Gary’s spirit lives on through your smiles, tears, and laughter. Have a super awesome day, gang!” “I’m sorry. This is our fifth Christmas without our dad, and I can tell you that it does not get easier. You just learn to adjust differently. Blessings,” “Happy belated birthday and merry Christmas, Ryan. This is our first Christmas without Mom. Know that they are still with us in our hearts.”

Ryan Seacrest's father died in October 2025 at the age of 79 after a long fight with prostate cancer. Ryan told fans about his loss in a touching Instagram post on October 31, 2025.

Sharing a set of family pictures with his dad, the American Idol host said

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week. My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken. He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend. Dad you will live in our hearts forever. I love you.”

The honor came just a day after Ryan’s own birthday on December 24, 2025. He enjoyed the day with a tip of his hat to an old family custom, sharing a video of his birthday cheese fondue and writing.

“A very cheesy way to celebrate. Thank you for all the birthday wishes!”

Before the holiday, Seacrest talked about how his family wanted to remember Gary even with the pain of his absence. Speaking to People at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on December 8, 2025, he said,

“I'm not quite sure what it'll be like yet because we haven't been there to experience a Christmas without him, but we'll certainly honor him.”

Ryan shared that honoring his father meant keeping the traditions Gary loved most.

“"I'm not quite sure what it'll be like yet because we haven't been there to experience a Christmas without him. But we'll certainly honor him. We'll keep our traditions of making a Caesar salad that he always used to love to do. Pour a little glass of red wine, his favorite, and toast to him." He added that it would still be "a special Christmas," reflecting on Gary's role as his "hero and best friend."

Earlier, Ryan had also reflected on his father’s final moments on the Friday, October 31, 2025 episode of his On Air with Ryan Seacrest podcast, recalling:

“He looked over at me and he….The power in the contact of eyes, and his eyes were barely open, but he looked over at me, and he said, ‘Take care of your mom.’ And he said to my sister and to Jimmy, ‘Take care of Flora, my granddaughter,’ and then literally a few seconds later, he closed his eyes, and he said, ‘I’ve got to go.'”

Stay tuned for more updates.