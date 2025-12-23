Days of Our Lives spoilers: Rafe and Jada discover DiMera captives in the crypt, Julie postpones holiday festivities, Lani and Eli return to Salem

Days of Our Lives streams on Peacock (Image via YouTube/ Days of Our Lives)

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, December 24, 2025, focus on a critical rescue effort, an emotional family decision, and familiar faces returning to Salem. Rafe Hernandez and Jada Hunter follow mounting clues that lead them to the DiMera crypt, where several members of the DiMera family are being held captive.

Although Kristen DiMera has temporarily stopped the immediate danger inside, the situation remains urgent as the hostages need medical attention and a safe escape.

Meanwhile, Julie Williams makes the difficult choice to postpone the town’s Christmas celebrations. With Chad DiMera missing and the Horton family deeply unsettled, Julie decides the holiday cannot proceed as planned.

On a brighter note, Eli Grant and Lani Price-Grant arrive back in Salem for the holidays, reuniting with loved ones after time away.

However, their return is tempered by concern over Theo Carver’s condition and the ongoing crises surrounding their families.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Rafe and Jada close in on the DiMera crypt

Rafe Hernandez and Jada Hunter act on multiple tips that point them toward the DiMera crypt. Information from Cat Greene and Leo Stark strengthens their belief that the missing DiMeras are being held there. Sounds previously dismissed as animals now take on new meaning.

As Rafe and Jada approach the crypt, the urgency increases. Several captives inside are weak and injured. Time is critical. The investigation finally shifts from speculation to action.

Their discovery sets the stage for a rescue that has been long delayed and desperately needed.

The DiMera captives fight to survive

Inside the crypt, conditions remain dangerous. Kristen DiMera has stopped Peter Blake from releasing deadly gas, but the threat is far from over. Theo Carver is unconscious with a head injury. Kristen is suffering from a fever due to her own wounds.

Chad DiMera, Tony DiMera, and EJ DiMera are trapped and increasingly concerned about Theo’s condition. All of them will require medical attention once they are freed. The captives rely on each other while waiting for help to arrive.

Julie postpones Christmas in Salem

Julie Williams makes an emotional decision to postpone Christmas celebrations. Chad’s disappearance weighs heavily on her.

Thomas and Charlotte are struggling without their father, and the family is unsettled. Julie feels the timing is wrong for holiday festivities.

She chooses to wait until Chad is safe and the family is reunited. Rather than canceling Christmas entirely, Julie puts it on hold. Her choice reflects the gravity of recent events and the importance of family stability before celebration.

Lani and Eli return home

Lani Price-Grant and Eli Grant return to Salem for the holidays with their children. Julie is happy to see them and welcomes the chance to reconnect. Their visit brings warmth, but also concern. News of Theo’s hospitalization quickly becomes a focus.

Lani is especially affected as she learns more about his condition. Eli and Lani spend time catching up with family members while adjusting to the tense atmosphere in Salem. Their return blends joy with worry.

Family support and holiday hope ahead

As updates about the DiMera rescue spread, family members prepare to reunite. Julie plans to contact Jennifer Horton Deveraux and urges her to bring Thomas and Charlotte back to Salem. Jack Deveraux will join them. Although Christmas is postponed, it is not forgotten.

Once Chad is rescued, celebrations will resume. Lani is expected to offer support to Abe Carver as concern for Theo continues. Despite setbacks, signs point toward healing, reunions, and holiday moments still to come.

Catch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.