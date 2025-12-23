Would JCPenney be open on Christmas Eve? Store hours, dates, and more explored

SAN BRUNO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 15: A view of a temporarily closed JCPenney store at The Shops at Tanforan Mall on May 15, 2020 in San Bruno, California. JCPenney avoided bankruptcy after the company paid down paid $17 million in debt on Friday after missing two previous payments.JCPenney has an estimate $3.6 billion in debt. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

JCPenney will be open on Christmas Eve, albeit on reduced hours. Catering to last-minute shoppers, a representative of the department store chain told news outlets that they would open as early as 9 am and close at 6 pm on Christmas Eve.

While it is expected that a good number of the outlets adhere to this time frame, individual timings might vary. Contact the location closest to you for specific opening hours.

The retail chain will be under lock and key for the Christmas holiday. The hours for the days following Christmas are:

Thursday, December 26: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Friday, December 27: Normal store hours

Saturday, December 28: regular store hours

Sunday, December 29: normal store hours

Monday, December 30: regular store hours

Tuesday, December 31: 11:00 am - 7:00 p

Wednesday, January 1: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Stores will return to regular hours from January 2.

More details on JCPenney Christmas sales

JCPenney launched discount sales with the simple idea to ensure that everyone finds the perfect gift. Brand CEO at JCPenney, Michele, said:

“This holiday season, we’re proving a simple idea on a big stage: it’s not about what you spend, but the care and effort you put into finding the perfect gift.”

Before adding:

“With growing traffic, deeper loyalty engagement, and a surge of enthusiasm from younger shoppers, our momentum is real. It’s what allows us to offer truly memorable gifts at an incredible value.”

Some of the mouth-watering deals include: