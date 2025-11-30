When does JCPenney Cyber Monday sale start? Dates and more explored

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: A JCPenney department store at Fashion Valley, an upscale shopping mall on December 13, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Cyber Monday sale at JCPenney starts on December 1. It comes right after Small Business Saturday on November 29 and is based on the promotion that Black Friday offers. Cyber Monday is now a significant online shopping holiday, and JCPenney takes part in it through discounts on electronics, furniture, appliances, fashion, home decor, and so on.

As the holiday shopping season picks up, JCPenney will be getting ready to celebrate one of the largest online shopping holidays of the year, Cyber Monday. Since Thanksgiving was on November 27 and Black Friday on November 28, customers will be able to enjoy a complete series of offers until the beginning of December. JCPenney was closed on Thanksgiving and opened at 5 a.m. the following day on Black Friday. The retailer moves into its own annual Cyber Monday sale immediately after the weekend rush, on Monday, December 1.

The retailer emphasizes a broad range of discounts, such as men's, women's, and children's clothes, as well as dishes, beddings, toys, jewelry, and accessories. Customers who want to furnish their homes will have opportunities to find bedroom furniture, kitchen appliances, and decor offers. The sale is aimed at being convenient to the customer, enabling them to do most of their holiday shopping on the internet.

Cyber Monday discounts at top stores

People observe Cyber Monday on the Monday right after Thanksgiving. Big stores have already shared their plans for 2025. Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale kicked off on November 29 and runs until December 1. Best Buy holds its "Cyber Weekend" sale for two days starting November 30 and wrapping up on December 1.

Target will also stick to this two-day schedule. Walmart plans to hold its Cyber Monday sale on December 1, matching the same date as JCPenney’s event. With these overlapping dates, shoppers get plenty of chances to check prices and grab online-exclusive discounts.

Cyber Monday is an important online shopping day in the United States. The idea to promote the day originated in 2005 when the National Retail Federation noticed that online purchases spiked on the Monday following Thanksgiving. Even after 20 years, people still flock to the stores to grab the items at the best price on Cyber Monday.