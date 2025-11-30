“Why are you posting fake pictures”: RFK jr mocked for sharing AI generated viral Trump-Musk Thanksgiving pic

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on April 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was met with online criticism this week for tweeting a heavily edited photo of himself at Thanksgiving with President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The image, shared on X with the text “Happy Thanksgiving,” quickly raised the alarm that AI-generated political imagery is getting out of hand.

The group is seen at what seems to be a holiday meal on a jet in the photo. But social media users were quick to point out that the picture had been edited from an original snap shot a year earlier on Trump Force One.

In the original picture previously shared by Donald Trump Jr. the men were casually dining on fast food, and Kennedy was seen holding a McDonald’s cheeseburger.

The Thanksgiving edition swapped out the food, table setting and surroundings for a more festive atmosphere, leading many to accuse Kennedy of deceiving viewers on purpose.

"Why are you posting fake pictures smh," wrote one X user.

"Try a real picture next time, not one generated with software. This makes it easy to understand why people question what is real. Who can ya trust?" remarked another.

"another clearly AI pic cuz what normal thanksgiving would have that many brussel sprouts," pointed a user.

"Right this photo was many months ago with McDonald’s food. I thought I was going crazy," a user stated.

On the other hand some people were just genuinely happy to see the five of them sit and eat together, not knowing that it was an edited picture from 2024.

"I am grateful for many things but especially for the courage and patriotism of this photo," said a user.

"Wow, Elon Musk and Donald Trump together—wow, the possibilities are endless. Buckle up and hold on!" another commented.

How the White House celebrated this year’s Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump on Tuesday conducted the traditional White House turkey pardon, pardoning two birds named Waddle and Gobble before leaving for his resort in Florida to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Raised in North Carolina, the turkeys were treated to luxurious accommodations at the Willard Inter Continental Hotel before Tuesday’s ceremony.

Yet the holiday comes as the administration confronts a growing array of political and policy challenges.

Democrats picked up significant wins in recent local contests in New Jersey, Virginia and elsewhere that signaled expanding public irritability and represented a setback for Mr. Trump as he enters the midterms.

While Trump has continued to say that Thanksgiving costs are leveling off, some of those who watch the numbers tell a different story and voters are already anxious about ongoing inflation.

Meanwhile, the White House is being physically altered. Holiday tours will go on, though Trump’s plan to demolish the East Wing to create a new ballroom has made the site an active construction zone, capturing a season of tradition and change.