When does Zara Cyber Monday sale start? Dates and more explored

Sign for the clothing brand Zara on 31st July 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Cyber Monday falls on December 1 this year. When you visit Zara’s homepage, you won’t find loud Black Friday or Cyber Monday banners. Instead, the brand has a more subtle approach with a sale section called “Special Prices.” This part of their site offers discounts on winter styles like balloon pants, bubble-hem jackets, gray crewneck sweaters, tailored shirts, and seasonal accessories such as structured burgundy bags and textured corduroy bags. It’s a good idea to check the deals to make sure you find the size or item you want before it’s gone.

Cyber Monday has now become an important day in Internet shopping, happening on the Monday following Thanksgiving. It falls on Monday, December 1, in 2025, and large retailers are already strategizing huge discounts in most categories. Not all brands will be taking Cyber Monday as an event, yet the large online retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, Zara, Currys, AO, and B&Q will all have offers. These offers are extensions of black Friday prices, rather than new ones.

Major retailers announce Cyber Monday 2025 deals and early access offers

Amazon started its Cyber Monday sale on November 29, and it will continue through Monday, December 1. Customers can find offers on various items. The store offers up to 50% savings on tech from JBL, Canon, and Bose, along with 40% price cuts on cleaning products from BISSELL and Dyson. Kitchen must-haves from Ninja, Vitamix, Staub, and Nespresso are also up for grabs at up to 50% off.

Brands like NERF, Hasbro Gaming, and American Girl also offer a 40% discount, while beauty products from NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP and Tarte see reductions of up to 30%.

The sale held by Best Buy begins on Sunday, November 30, and ends on Monday, December 1. Customers can save up to 63% on Lenovo and HP Chromebooks, up to 24% on some Apple products, and up to 55% on TCL and Samsung televisions. Additional offers are offered to Best Buy Rewards members as well.

Target’s Cyber Monday event starts on Sunday, November 30, and runs through December 1, with some deals extending into the following days. Customers can get up to 50% off clothing and shoes, plus price cuts on tech items from brands like Bose, Sony, Beats, and Meta. Certain Apple products are discounted by up to $200.

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale will start on December 1. Walmart+ members can get an early start, as the deals will be open to them on November 30 at 7 p.m. ET. There will be discounts on furniture, toys, tools, sports gear, and accessories.

Over the years, Cyber Monday has turned into a huge event for online shopping, with major retailers getting involved.