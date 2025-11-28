How long would Zara's Black Friday sale last? Dates and more details explored

The Zara logo is being seen on the street in Krakow, Poland, on June 11, 2024. (Photo by Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Zara plans to kick off its 2025 Black Friday sale on November 27 at 6 p.m. EST, giving shoppers an early chance to grab deals during one of its major annual sales. The discounts will be available throughout the Black Friday weekend, so people can take their time checking out the lowered prices across various fashion and clothing categories. Zara’s mobile app shared these details, notifying users about when the sale will start.

To prepare, shoppers can rely on Zara’s app, which has a big role in giving timely updates. The brand sends push notifications often, both before and during sales, so users know about price cuts and new discounts. Since Zara items tend to sell out fast during big events, these early alerts help buyers grab what they want before it’s gone.

Zara's Black Friday deals go as high as 40% off some products. It has winter wear discounts such as coats, jackets, and sweaters. They also offer discounts on other things such as blouses, skirts, and dresses. Take the chance and pack up your wardrobe with the stylish outfits.

There are also other sales made at Zara. It conducts end-of-summer sales in the summer, and this will be done in June and July, and the Boxing Day sale in December.

Black Friday Sale dates for major fashion brands

Confirmed brand sale timelines include:

H&M (Nov 15–28)

Mango (Last week of November)

Bershka (Nov 28–Dec 1)

Uniqlo (Nov 18–22)

Puma (Nov 28–30)

Adidas (From Nov 26)

Marks & Spencer (Nov 26–29)

Levi’s (Nov 25–Dec 1)

Tommy Hilfiger (Nov 28–Dec 1)

Calvin Klein (Nov 28–Dec 1)

Wacoal (Nov 24–30)

It is always good to go through the online catalogue and make a list of what you intend to purchase during the sale before the sale kicks off. Placing something in your cart or listing it before sale day would allow you to avoid checkout lines during peak times, causing a smoother shopping experience in general.