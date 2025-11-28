How long would Adidas Black Friday sale last? Dates and more details explored

Adidas Black Friday 2025 (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Adidas just jumped into Black Friday action, launching a major seasonal sale with cuts of up to 60% on certain shoes, clothes, and extras. This deal covers both casual favorites and sport-driven items - think sneakers, sweatshirts, T-shirts, gym kits, plus daily must-haves.

Adidas' Black Friday deals have already started and more offers should pop up over the weekend and last through Cyber Monday, December 1, 2025. As gift buying ramps up and interest spikes, chances to grab best-sellers before they vanish are shrinking fast.

Adidas has officially unleashed its Black Friday sale, and it presents one of its largest discount events of the year live in its online and in-store lines. The brand is also launching large markdowns on footwear, apparel, and accessories, and promotions are currently being run at up to 50% off selected running shoes, up to 40% off clothing, up to 20% off Samba OG styles, and up to 35% off seasonal footwear and sandals.

This sale is continuing in similar trends of past Black Friday sales, with Adidas usually expanding the range of its products and wider discount deals across its most popular line-ups during the designated sale period. Among the products getting attention are popular styles such as Sambas, Gazelles, Superstars, and Ultraboost pairs, many of which are already selling fast because shoppers are taking up the limited-time prices.

In addition to sneakers, the sale will also include athleisure pieces, outerwear, training, and lifestyle items, and it is currently one of the most comprehensive holiday promotions that Adidas has ever offered. As the sale is already online and stock is fluctuating throughout the day, the most popular offers are likely to sell out early, especially trendy silhouettes and everyday wardrobe basics.

