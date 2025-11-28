Everything to know about Sarah Beckstrom, the National Guard member fatally shot in DC by suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 27: Members of the National Guard stand in line near the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial during the dignified transfer of Spec. Sarah Beckstrom on Thursday, November 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. Beckstrom was one of the two National Guard members shot Wednesday near the White House. The second, Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, is critically wounded. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

National Guard Member, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, died on Thursday, after being shot on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, in Washington, DC. According to the BBC, two National Guard members were shot at, and the victims included Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe. The incident happened near Farragut Square in downtown DC just after 14:00 EST.

Law enforcement officials have taken into custody Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old man from Afghanistan, as the primary suspect in the brutal shooting. The BBC further reported that it was President Trump who confirmed that Sarah Beckstrom had passed away during a Thanksgiving call with US service members.

"Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we're talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person... She's just passed away. She's no longer with us," said the president.

Hailing from Summerville, West Virginia, Sarah Beckstrom started her service in June 2023. The New York Times reported that she was then assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade of the West Virginia Army National Guard.

A White House official later told CBS News that Trump had reached out to Sarah's parents. Following the incident, officials stated that they would suspend the processing of all immigration requests from Afghanistan. They further confirmed that they would also look into the cases where green cards have already been issued to people who migrated from 19 nations.

Sarah Beckstrom's former boyfriend revealed that she was initially not excited upon being posted to Washington, DC

Adam Carr, Sarah Beckstrom's former partner, spoke to The New York Times and stated that she was not very excited to go to Washington. According to Carr, Beckstrom told him that there were many people who were unhappy with her being in Washington. However, Carr added that Beckstrom had eventually begun enjoying herself in the US capital.

Adam Carr additionally shared more insights into Sarah Beckstrom's nature. According to the former boyfriend, the 20-year-old loved road trips, nature, and being around her family members. He described her as "caring and tenderhearted" and continued,

"As long as she was with people who cared about her, she was having a good time."

Gary Beckstrom, Sarah's dad, did not want to open up a lot as of now. He spoke about her on Thursday and said,

"I'm holding her hand right now. She has a mortal wound. It’s not going to be a recovery."

According to the BBC, Sarah volunteered to work in Washington during the Thanksgiving holiday. The New York Times reported that both Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe were deployed in the capital city in August. Their deployment was based on Trump's initiative to deal with apparent rampant crime activities across the capital.

Jim Justice, a Republican senator from West Virginia, stated that he was "devastated" by the news. In a statement, Justice said,

"Our prayers are with her family, friends, and fellow guardsmen during an incredibly difficult Thanksgiving Day... We are also lifting up Andrew Wolfe in prayer as he continues his journey to recovery."

The suspect will be charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, as well as possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, as told by US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, before the news about Sarah Beckstrom's death was released.