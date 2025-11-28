How long would H&M Black Friday sale last? Dates and more details explored

H&M Black Friday 2025 (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

H&M's Black Friday deal just started today. This year’s sale launched Friday, November 28, bringing solid price cuts on women's clothes, men's styles, kids' outfits, room decor, and beauty picks. Even though most bargains hit on Black Friday, don’t expect it to end fast - data hints prices stay low all weekend, wrapping up near December 1.

Past trends show app users might snag first dibs on certain drops, yet nearly everything’s already open to everyone. Since deals could change daily, the best chance for big savings lies between Nov 28 and Dec 1, so grab what you want before items vanish.

H&M's Black Friday sale is live, offering up to 30% off on clothing, coats, partywear, denim, accessories, and shoes

H&M just kicked off its Black Friday deal - shoppers can save up to 30% on lots of stuff, like clothes for daily wear, cold-weather jackets, festive outfits, sweaters, extras, jeans, and shoes. You'll find fresh styles along with basics people grab again and again; deals include a scarf-style coat dropped to $209 from $297, a tie-neck dress now $42 rather than $60, while wide-leg high-rise jeans fell to $28 from $40.

This time around, bulky coats seem hot - the Midi version is $83 after being $119 and another double-layered one went from $99 to $69. Fancy picks aren’t left out either - a velvet jacket sits at $69 instead of $99, sparkly skirts go for $28 (once $40), plus a lace-edged slip dress dipped to $42 from $60.

Footwear and accessories make the cut too - items such as Heeled Ankle Boots now $42, originally $60; a Strap-Detail Handbag dropped to $39 from $55; or Knee-High Leather Boots slashed to $140 from $200. The range swings from everyday staples to bold styles, so it’s no surprise H&M stands out among city-center brands this Black Friday.

