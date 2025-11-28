What was Fuzzy Zoeller Tiger Woods controversy? Inside Racist joke scandal that plagued two time major winner

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Fuzzy Zoeller of the United States tees off on the 10th hole during the Greats of Golf competition at the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Golf Club on April 30, 2022 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The late Frank "Fuzzy" Zoeller’s legacy as a golfing legend was marred by his comments towards Tiger Woods, leading to years of condemnation from the fans.

In a 2008 Golf Digest piece, the 10-timer PGA Tour winner recalled the controversial incident. Recalling the aftermath, Zoeller described the phase as “the worst thing” he had gone through in his entire life. The golfer recalled getting death threats against himself, his family, and his house.

The controversy happened in April 1997, when Tiger Woods, then 21, was on the verge of winning his first Masters Tournament. During an interview with CNN, Fuzzy Zoeller called Woods a “little boy” and made remarks that many alleged to have racial connotations. The two-time major champion said:

“That little boy is driving well and he's putting well. He's doing everything it takes to win. So, you know what you guys do when he gets in here? You pat him on the back and say congratulations and enjoy it and tell him not serve fried chicken next year. Got it? [...] Or collard greens or whatever the hell they serve.”

Fuzzy Zoeller’s comments drew him backlash that went on for years. He recounted in his 2008 article for Golf Digest:

“I received hundreds of terrible letters, almost all of them anonymous, and they're still coming—I got one this morning. It's been more than nine years now, and it still hasn't blown over.”

Zoeller mentioned being hurt by the letters, as he wrote:

"If people wanted me to feel the same hurt I projected on others, I'm here to tell you they got their way. I've cried many times. I've apologized countless times for words said in jest that just aren't a reflection of who I am. I have hundreds of friends, including people of color, who will attest to that.

The golfer mentioned coming to terms with the fact that the “incident will never, ever go away.”

Tiger Woods had accepted Fuzzy Zoeller’s apology, days after he made the 1997 comments

Zoeller’s comments garnered him criticism, which he addressed in another CNN interview a few days later. The golfer cleared the air around his “little boy” remark toward Tiger Woods:

“I didn't call him a little boy. Surely not. I mean, he's a young man, I don't know if I called him a boy, if I did, I didn't mean that either. No, Tiger's a young man. He's 21 years old, he's a big boy now. He's definitely proved in the golfing world he's a grown man.”

Speaking about the alleged racist remarks, Zoeller added:

“I am a fun-loving person. I make joke, cut jokes all the time. My apologies if somebody interpreted that into a racial remark. I meant nothing by that.”

He stated that his comments were in reference to the Champions Dinner, which Tiger Woods would have hosted after winning the 1997 Masters. According to the New York Times, Zoeller issued a dedicated apology and reiterated his reasoning. He said:

“I've been on the tour for 23 years and anybody who knows me knows that I am a jokester. It's too bad that something I said in jest was turned into something it's not, but I didn't mean anything by it and I'm sorry if I offended anybody. If Tiger is offended by it, I apologize to him, too.”

Tiger Woods addressed the incident and Fuzzy Zoeller’s apology, and shared he was shocked to hear the veteran golfer make such “unfortunate remarks.” He stated:

“His attempt at humor was out-of-bounds, and I was disappointed by it.”

Woods acknowledged that Fuzzy’s comments were not meant to be hateful towards him:

“Having played golf with Fuzzy, I know he is a jokester; and I have concluded that no personal animosity toward me was intended.”

Tiger Woods’ statement continued:

“I respect Fuzzy as a golfer and as a person and for the many good things he has done for others throughout his career. I know he feels badly about his remarks. We all make mistakes, and it is time to move on. I accept Fuzzy's apology and hope everyone can now put this behind us.”

According to The Spokesman-Review, the duo met in May 1997 and had a conversation over lunch, Woods revealed in a news conference.