How many children does Ray J have? All about kids amid arrest over altercation with their mother

Princess Love and Ray J attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Ray was recently booked into a jail in Los Angeles after he allegedly pulled a gun on his ex-wife, Princess Love.

The rapper was arrested on Thursday, November 27, after Love accused him of pulling a firearm during an argument they had on a livestream.

According to News Nation, police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the 20000 block of Birmingham Way after receiving a call of a domestic violence incident that included allegations of an assault with a deadly weapon.

According to multiple outlets, including TMZ, the livestream shows the rapper in his house saying he was having "the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world" and that someone was trying to take his kids. Ray is a father of two kids, daughter Melody and son Epik.

He is then seen grabbing a handgun from a table and loading it, saying: "If these n***as step foot close to this door I'm going to blow this f***ing sh*t away, bro."

Princess later appears on the camera, holding their daughter, accusing Ray of pointing a gun at her. "Ray, you just pointed a gun," Ray J responds, "Drive drunk, Princess. Go 'head. You wanna take my kids? You and 'yo drunk cousin?"

Ray then asks Love about who will drive if they leave. In response, she says:

"I’m not driving! You just pointed a gun at us." Ray denies Love's accusation, saying: "I didn't point nothing at y'all."

The ex-couple welcomed Melody Love Norwood on May 23, 2018. Revealing the news on his Instagram, Ray J wrote:

"Proudest DAD on the planet! Can’t explain the feeling — no words could mean it! I understand what parents feel now and why the love and bond is from God above!"

They later welcomed Epik Ray Norwood on December 30, 2019.

Speaking about fatherhood on a 2024 The Breakfast Club radio show, Ray J said:

"I guess happiness is important, but for me, if my kids are happy, then I don’t care about happiness."

Did Princess Love call Ray J a "woman abuser" during the livestream

According to People Magazine, the altercation escalated further between Princess Love and Ray J during the aforementioned livestream when Princess accused him of being "a woman abuser."

The rapper is also heard threatening to "f*****g shoot the police" after Love tells him that authorities are on their way.

"My son told me there was a gun on the table," said Love while speaking to the police, according to the outlet.

A man and a woman also arrive at the Sexy Can I rapper's house, which prompts Ray to threaten them as well.

"I'll shoot the f*** out of you," says Ray.

Love was born in Oakland, California and married the rapper in August 2016 in Los Angeles after dating for four years. They have filed for divorce four times and have requested to dismiss the filings three times. Their most recent decision to divorce in February 2024 marked their fourth separation.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways," Love wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

She continued:

"We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic."

Ray J's bail was set at $50,000, was later released the same day.