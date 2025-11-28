Is Judge Keller arrest video real? Courtroom arrest clip draws over 3M views online

The video of Judge Keller's arrest is AI-generated [Representational Image] (Image via Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance/Getty Images)

A courtroom video capturing the alleged arrest of Judge Keller recently went viral. The 10-second-long clip has garnered over three million views on Facebook, with thousands of reactions and comments from various users.

A page with over 104,000 followers, Myco Bigfoot, is the original poster of the short video and the claim about Judge Keller’s courtroom detention. The Facebook Reel shows two police officers approaching the bench, with one of them saying:

“Judge Keller, you are under arrest for dismissal abuse.”

The judge replies, while being taken away:

“What? Oh, my God! That’s absurd! Take your hands off me!”

In the description, the page alleges that Judge Keller buried the cases of wealthy defendants, leading to her arrest in the middle of a session. Despite making a serious claim, Myco Bigfoot has omitted the key details around the alleged apprehension.

Neither the video nor the description states the location of the courtroom or provides any information about Judge Keller's identity, other than her name. None of the credible outlets has reported the news of the arrest or used Myco Bigfoot’s video.

While multiple famous judges have Keller as their last name, the arrestee in the viral clip doesn’t match anyone’s appearance. The clip is AI-generated, as evidenced by the improper illustration of different hands, a common flaw in many such videos.

Additionally, the inconsistent movement and dialogue are another giveaway that the video is fake. Myco Bigfoot has made numerous such posts, with absurd claims and scenarios, drawing the attention of Facebook users.

Netizens react to the AI video of Judge Keller’s arrest

The fake clip capturing two police officers detaining a judge mid-session has drawn millions of views on Facebook. Many in the comments believed the video to be actual and expressed their agreement with the arrest of the corrupt member of the judiciary.

“That’s one of about 500 judges across this country that need the same thing badly,” Brian Belew wrote.

“No more untouchable for criminals person…,” Nathan N Nguyen commented

“This should happen to a lot more judges,” Anthony Notarnicola said.

“I think they should do this more often,” Dave Boutin added.

A section of users was able to determine that the video was AI. David Bartley asked:

“Is this AI or a really moronic poorly acted skit?”

Alfredo Rosado wrote:

“Too bad its A.I ......but I would like to see more of this happening to corrupt judges.”

Kenneth L Atkins pointed out:

“And the guy with the phone recording never moved.”

Ryan Pontillo remarked:

“Can’t believe everyone is falling for this AI skit… So gullible.”

Myco Bigfoot page features numerous other courtroom videos, each one of which is AI-generated and contains a fabricated story. Another viral clip on the page captures a fake scenario of a judge pulling out a gun on a defendant to guard himself from an attack. The video has received over 240,000 views on Facebook.