Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's Princess Love breaks silence following Ray J's gun incident and arrest

Princess Love and Ray J (Image via Getty)

Princess Love has broken her silence following Ray J’s gun-related incident and subsequent arrest, addressing the situation publicly for the first time since the confrontation was broadcast during a live stream.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star said she felt compelled to speak after the altercation escalated to police intervention, calling the moment a breaking point in the pair’s long and often public history.

Her statements were shared in a video on social media, where she addressed Ray J directly and outlined what she described as an ongoing struggle behind closed doors.

Princess began her message by captioning her post “Enough is enough,” before explaining why she chose to come forward.

She mentioned that she was trying to keep personal stuff out of the spotlight, yet thought this situation needed some explaining.

Right after that viral livestream - where Ray J appeared waving a gun while arguing - the clip came out, sparking heavy chatter online; soon after, he got arrested.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and the fallout from the incident







Princess Love brought up her time on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood during the video, talking about what happened before the fight.

Over the years, the series closely followed their relationship, showing both good times and rough patches, so when she spoke, it tied old TV moments to today's situation.

She stated she would never place their two children — Melody and Epik — in a position that jeopardized their safety, saying this includes “leaving them with a man who’s waving a gun around.”

Princess alleged that she has been raising the children without Ray J’s involvement, saying he has been “terrorizing” and “abusing” women.

She also claimed Ray J pulled a gun on her and her cousin’s husband when she attempted to take the children out of the house during the confrontation.

Her account described the situation as escalating quickly, with the presence of a firearm leading her to fear for the safety of anyone present.

She also stated that the Thanksgiving holiday became part of the conflict.

According to Princess, she wanted Ray J to see the children for the holiday, but felt she needed to be present during the visit. She claimed,



“The last time Ray was left alone with them, the kids found him in bed naked with another woman.”



The comment made things even tenser between them, linking what just happened to old arguments about honesty and who was really stepping up as a parent.

During her message, Princess Love urged Ray J to seek professional help, saying, “You’re more than drunk,” and added that she hoped he could get the assistance he needed.

She was worried about the way things had gone down on the stream, which suggested that something bigger needed attention.

Ray J briefly addressed the situation in a now-deleted post, providing his perspective on the altercation.

He stated that he believed Princess’s cousin’s husband “entering his room while trying to take the kids” was the primary reason he reacted the way he did.

He said he felt the need to “defend his space” and expected authorities to understand the context of his reaction.

Ray J also stated that he was surprised the incident led to his arrest and emphasized that he “deeply cares” about his children.

The timing of Princess Love’s video, coming just after Ray J’s arrest, suggested she intended to present her perspective before speculation expanded further.

Her message maintained a consistent focus on the well-being of their children, alongside concerns about the escalating nature of recent events.

She did not address next steps regarding custody or legal consequences, but emphasized the need for stability.

As of now, no additional public statements have been made by either party following Princess Love’s message.

Stay tuned for more updates.