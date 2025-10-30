Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Masika Kalysha’s husband passed away in a crash

Masika Kalysha with Jamar Champ (Image via Instagram/@masikakalysha)

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Masika Kalysha’s husband, Jamar Champ has passed away in a crash. The fatal crash took place in Houston, Texas, after a wrong-way driver collided with Jamar’s vehicle.

As per KHOU 11, Jamar was reportedly traveling in his Tesla Cybertruck when a driver in a BMW hit him head-on as he was going in the wrong direction on the freeway. The crash eventually led to the BMV catching on fire as Jamar’s truck slammed into a semi truck.

The residents of the area had informed the police that the wrong-way drivers are a recurring issue on this stretch of highway. It was further reported that the driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. While Emergency personnel rushed Jamar to the hospital in critical condition, he soon succumbed and did not survive.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Masika Kalysha asks for prayers and support during this difficult time

The Love & Hip Hop star has gone to social media and is asking for prayers and support as they navigate through this extremely difficult time. The reality television star said,

"It is with profound sadness that I confirm the news of the tragic and unexpected passing of my spouse and father of my beautiful daughters, Jamar Champ. During this incredibly challenging time, I kindly ask for respect and understanding as our family comes together to support one another and honor his memory.”

Masika also penned down a note on X, saying,

"God woke me up at 2:00 am. "I couldn't sleep. I didn't know why. Jesus Christ, I just received the worse news of my life. Pray for me and my kids please."

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Masika Kalysha married Jamar back in 2020. In 2022, they welcomed a daughter named Amari. Masika Kalysha gained popularity after she first appeared as a supporting cast member before she landed her full-time debut in Season 3. Masika's storyline primarily revolved around being a new mother and how she navigated coparenting struggles with her baby’s father, Fetty Wap.

Were Masika Kalysha and Jamar Champ separated

Masika Kalysha and Jamar Champ were reportedly separated “all of 2023”. During an Instagram Live stream, Kalysha revealed that the only reason she is not fully divorced is that the whole process is on the way. Kalysha confirmed that she and Champ were close to divorce in November 2024.

"There's no reason for me to share my personal business. But when other people try to paint a picture for them to get attention off of the life I have created for myself by myself—it's just asinine and it's sad." “I have no reason to discuss anything else further,” she continued. “Just know that your girl is happier than she's ever been. There is absolutely nothing worse than being with a narcissist. First and last experience with a narcissist ever.”

