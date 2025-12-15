The Vampire Lestat, season 3 of Interview with the Vampire starring Sam Reid, is confirmed for summer 2026

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: (L-R) Assad Zaman, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Jacob Anderson, Luke Brandon Field and Eric Bogosian attend "Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire" Season 2 Premiere at The McKittrick Hotel on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire has been renewed for a third instalment and is set to make its premiere in summer 2026, as per reports by TV Insider. The upcoming new season has got a new title, The Vampire Lestat, inspired by Anne Rice's novel of the same name. In the third season, Lestat, played by Sam Reid, is set to share his “point of view.” Angry about how Louis and Daniel portrayed him in the bestselling memoir, Lestat decides to tell his own story by becoming a rock star and going on a world tour.

In Season 3 (The Vampire Lestat), Sam Reid steps fully into the spotlight. It will even explain the subplots, such as Lestat’s human past in 18th-century France, his relationship with his mother Gabriella, and his brutal transformation into a vampire by Magnus.

The synopsis of The Vampire Lestat reads,

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller 'Interview with the Vampire,' the Vampire Lestat (Sam Reid) sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour. Gabriella. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.“

Release date of Interview with the Vampire’s third season, The Vampire Lestat

AMC has announced that The Vampire Lestat will be released in summer 2026. The show will air on AMC and will also be available to stream on AMC+. The exact release date and day have not been announced yet.

There is no official information about how many episodes Season 3 will have. However, the previous seasons had 7 to 8 episodes, so Season 3 will likely also have around 8 episodes.

Cast members of The Vampire Lestat

Sam Reid is back to reprise his role as Lestat de Lioncourt, a powerful and dramatic vampire who becomes a rock star. Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, portrays Lestat’s former lover and a reflective, morally torn vampire. With that, Assad Zaman stars as Armand, an ancient vampire, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, the journalist documenting the vampires’ stories. Delainey Hayles plays Claudia.

Other confirmed cast members are Justin Kirk as Raglan James, Joseph Potter as Nicholas, Chris Geary as Sam Barclay, Gopal Divan as Dr Fareed, Damon Daunno as Bruce, and Bally Gill as Rashid.

New cast members joining the third season are Jennifer Ehle as Gabriella, Christopher Heyerdahl as Marius de Romanus, Sheila Atim as Akasha, Damien Atkins as Magnus, and Ella Ballentine as Baby Jenks, among others.

Exploring the plot of Interview with the Vampire

In the first two seasons, the plot revolves around a modern-day interview in Dubai between vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac and journalist Daniel Molloy. Louis wants to correct mistakes from a failed interview they did in the 1970s. In the 20th century, he meets Lestat de Lioncourt, a wealthy, charming vampire who turns him into one. Their relationship becomes romantic but deeply abusive. Lestat enjoys killing and control, while Louis feels guilt and tries to hold onto his humanity.

They turn a teenage girl, Claudia, into a vampire to save her life and to keep their family together. Claudia grows mentally into an adult but remains trapped in a young body. She becomes angry and resentful, especially toward Lestat. Eventually, Claudia and Louis try to kill Lestat and flee New Orleans.

In Season 2, Louis and Claudia travel through Europe looking for other vampires. They arrive in Paris and join the Theatre des Vampires, led by Armand. The vampires perform as monsters for human audiences. Soon after, he leaves Paris with Armand, but in the modern timeline, Daniel begins to realize that Armand has altered Louis’s memories. Season 2 ends with Louis finally accepting himself as a vampire and gaining confidence and power.

Season 3 is renamed The Vampire Lestat and shifts the story to Sam Reid’s Lestat, who is set to share his version of the story, other than in the memoir.