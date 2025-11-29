“I almost beat that under the bed": Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Ray J reveals he got into a fight while in jail

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Ray J (Image via Getty)

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Ray J’s Thanksgiving weekend turned out to be explosive, generating headlines in the media as he got arrested for pulling a gun on his estranged wife, Princess Love, and threatening a man to kill him during a livestream.

Fresh out of jail after getting bail, the 44-year-old singer went on a livestream where he narrated the wild series of events during his time in jail, including a disturbing encounter behind bars.

Ray shared his experience in jail, along with describing a situation with a "crazy" man who was pleasuring himself under the bed, which led to an argument where he almost beat that man behind bars, as he noted:

It was crazy, I almost beat that **** under his bed, bro.

Here's what Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's singer, Ray J, said in the video after coming out of jail

In a new video recorded just after his release, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood ​​​​​​singer Ray J, who looked exhausted and shaken, tried to explain what happened during his short time in jail, describing the experience as nothing short of traumatic.

“I just got out of jail. It’s not cool. Jail was not okay, bro,” he said early in the clip. Ray J went on to explain that he had been “arguing with this dude in here,” calling the situation “crazy.”

Then he shared the part that shocked viewers the most. According to Ray J, a man in his cell was masturbating under the bed while constantly taking his name, as he described the situation, saying:

He was j*rking off in jail… under his bed, bro. It was crazy. I almost beat that **** under his bed, bro. Playing with me. Talking about, ‘Ray J, Ray J.’

He also added that he felt he had to stay alert the entire time, saying,

I’m on people full-time because I’m like, bro, I’m trying to survive in here, bro.

Ray J went on to say that the entire experience had shaken him, calling jail “really bad” and warning his followers to "never go to jail."

He further revealed that he had been permanently banned from Twitch. According to Ray J, the streaming platform shut down his account for good, something he insisted happened only because he was “defending [his] kids.”

According to multiple reports and the footage itself, Ray J went live from his home around 4:00 am on Thanksgiving. He appeared highly emotional, saying he was having “the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world,” claiming someone was trying to take his kids and that he was being threatened.

During the livestream, Ray J grabbed what looked like a handgun off a table, appeared to load it, and said:

If these nas step foot close to this door I’m going to blow this fing sh*t away.

He stormed off camera multiple times, yelling at people off-screen and accusing them of trespassing. Things escalated when Princess Love entered the home, holding their daughter Melody, and confronted him.

Princess repeatedly told him, “You pointed a gun at us,” while Ray J insisted she and her cousin were drunk. Then another man stepped in. Ray J exploded, shouting:

I’ll shoot the f*** out of you.

Ray J was then heard yelling:

I’ll kill you. Get out of my house before I shoot you right now. I got a gun on me.

This was followed by a child crying, along with police sirens in the background, which indicated their arrival. Authorities later confirmed that Ray J was arrested for making a criminal threat and was booked into a Los Angeles-area jail and held on $50,000 bail, getting released shortly.

Stay tuned for more updates.