Who is Stanley Creighton? Laura Loomer claims National Veterinary Associates CEO hosted the National Guard shooting suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Laura Loomer arrives at Philadelphia International Airport on The Trump Organization's Boeing 757 ahead of The ABC News Presidential Debate on September 10, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Two days after Rahmanullah Lakanwal shot two National Guard members in Washington D.C. in broad daylight, new details about the Afghan-national continue to emerge on social media.

One such detail was shared on X by Laura Loomer on Thursday.

In her tweet, Laura Loomer shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign for Lakanwal started by Stanley Creighton and his wife, Val Stern Creighton.

The page, which was last updated on January 30, 2023, had raised over $10K.

It aimed at helping Rahmanullah and his family start a new life in the US.

In its description, the Creightons revealed that had hosted Lakanwal's family for two months, writing:

"This is Stan and Val, and we are fundraising for an Afghan refugee family who stayed at our home for 2 months before finding permanent rental housing in Bellingham, WA. Rahmanullah and Khamila have 5 wonderful boys ages 11 to 2. Before being evacuated to the US in September 2021, Rahmanullah served for 11 years as a member of the Afghan Special Forces alongside U.S. service members fighting the Taliban."

Stanley Creighton's LinkedIn profile describes him as the founder emeritus of the National Veterinary Associates (NVA) - a veterinary service what now has over 1200 vet hospitals and pet resorts across the US, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia.

The vet line was founded by Creighton in 1996, and has since grown to a family of over 25,000 employees.

For the success of the NVA, Stanley Creighton even received an achievement award from his alma mater - University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine - in 2018.

Creighton's wife, Valerie, is also a veterinarian, and owns a feline specialty practice called The Cat Doctor, in California.

The couple retired from their profession in 2009, and have since invested most of their time in coastal cruising.

Laura Loomer implores the family of the National Guards attacked by Lakanwal to sue the Creightons

NEW:



Before committing Islamic Jihad in our nation’s Capitol yesterday, shooting 2 National Guardsmen, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan Islamic terrorist who committed this act of Islamic terror, was staying at the home of a man named Stanley Creighton in Bellingham, Washington.… pic.twitter.com/fMhZDk0Jgi — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 27, 2025

In her subsequent tweets, Laura Loomer pointed out that Stanley and Val Creighton were wealthy enough to help Rahmanullah Lakanwal's family themselves, but still chose to raise money for them.

Loomer also dug deeper into their social media presence to find out that Val Creighton was a loud advocate of open borders in the US, and attacked Trump openly for his Islamic travel ban.

She also highlighted that the couple had hosted multiple Venezuelan and Syrian "refugees" in their homes before Lakanwal.

Soon after Loomer's tweet, Val Creighton deleted her Facebook profile, while her husband deleted the GoFundMe page they had set up for Rahmanullah.

Loomer appealed to the masses to hold the couple accountable for giving aid to Lakanwal, writing:

"The White Savior Complex is truly a national security threat."

She also stated that the couple were in Costa Rica at the moment, while speculating if they were trying to flee the country after being exposed.