National Guard shooting suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal was reportedly granted asylum in the US by the Trump administration

After Rahmanullah Lakanwal shot two National Guard members in the Washington D.C. on Wednesday (November 26), information surrounding the Afghan native is being scoured both in media and online.

CNN: He applies for asylum in December of 2024. Now he goes through another vetting process involving that, and he's approved for asylum in April of this year under the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/lzYJSM0lJJ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 27, 2025

Multiple outlets have reported that while Lakanwal entered the US in 2021, he was granted asylum in D.C. earlier this year, in April 2025.

A video clip from a CNN news programme discussing the timeline of Lakanwal's entry and asylum in the country was posted to X, where the commentator said:

"He applies for asylum in December 2024. Now he goes through another vetting process and he's approved for asylum in April of this year, under the Trump administration. He comes in under the Biden administration. These checks are being done."

He continued to deduce:

"It appears that he must've done work either for or with the United States in Afghanistan to become part of the Allies Welcome Programme and be brought here."

Rahmanullah Lakanwal's shooting incident has triggered a nation-wide debate over the country's national security and immigration policy.

Despite being granted asylum under Trump's presidency, the President has showcased a strong criticism of Lakanwal's action, declaring it as "an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror," while also calling Afghanistan "a hell hole on earth".

Following Lakanwal's attack on the National Guards, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services took immediate actions in pausing the processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals indefinitely.

The motive behind Rahmanullah Lakanwal's shooting remains a mystery

Soon after Lakanwal shot two members of the National Guard near the Farragut West Metro Station, the 29-year-old was captured and taken into custody. Washington's mayor, Muriel Bowser, has described it as a "targeted shooting".

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel called it "a horrendous act of violence," adding that the case will be treated as an assault on a federal law enforcement officer, and the perpetrator "will be brought to justice" soon.

To fortify the National Guard Troop in Washington D.C., President Trump also ordered Pete Hegseth to delpoy an additional 500 members to the city.

Vice President JD Vance treated the shooting as proof that Trump's adminisration aggressive immigration policy was well-justified for the welfare of the country, adding:

"We must redouble our efforts to deport people with no right to be in our country."

Rahmanullah Lakanwal has been in custody for less than 24 hours as of now, but the motive behind his actions continues to remain a mystery. The investigation of Lakanwal is being performed by FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force. Meanwhile, the two victims to his shots - who remain unidentified - are both hospitalized as their criical wounds are being treated.

