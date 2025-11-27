Who is Jessica Lamberto? Anne Heche's son Homer reportedly sued for child support by secret love child’s mother

1970s Blonde toddler girl white dress socks standing in field picking white daisies summer (Image via Getty)

Late actress Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is being accused by a 43-year-old woman identified as Jessica Lamberto of fathering a two-year-old son named Rocco from what she describes as a "casual" relationship.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, published on Wednesday, November 26, Jessica, about whom very little is known, said that she met Homer, 23, whom Anne welcomed with her ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, online.

She shared that they hung out in 2020 for a while but lost touch due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she claimed that they reconnected after Homer's mother, actress Anne Heche, tragically passed away following a car accident, and that their renewed relationship became physical, which led to her pregnancy.

Homer, who works as an executive assistant at John Wells Productions, according to his LinkedIn, allegedly went silent for weeks after initially expressing concern for Jessica. She claimed that when he "reached out maybe a couple of weeks after I told him the news", he "pretty much just flat out told me he had no intention of being in my life or the child’s life if I decided to go through with pregnancy."

"I already knew he was going through a hard time, and I felt like I didn’t want to put that stress on him. But I was stressed out too, and I was going through it too," Jessica alleged.

Jessica also alleged that Homer was not present when the baby was born on October 17 and that he even refused to sign the child's birth certificate. She claimed he had had no contact with his alleged father for the past seven months and only met him two months after the birth.

"I can't tell you how hurtful that was and how embarrassing that was for me with my mom and my sister and my sister-in-law in the room," she added.

Now Jessica is suing Homer over child support by Riverside County, asking a judge to pay $1,013 monthly, per court papers obtained by the aforementioned outlet.

Jessica's allegations come weeks after Homer, who was appointed as the administrator of his mother's estate, claimed he had reached a "tentative agreement [with creditors] that will need Court approval, once finalised."

How did Anne Heche pass away?

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to the talented Anne Heche. Anne was a incredible mother, friend and brilliant actress that brought her passion into every project. From Gracie’s Choice, Fatal Desire, Girl Fight and Girl in Room 13 pic.twitter.com/lU95HzFcex — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) August 12, 2022

Anne Heche tragically passed away following a car crash in August 2022. The actress's Mini Cooper crashed into a home, which, along with her car, was engulfed in "heavy fire", per the Los Angeles Fire Department.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead on August 11, 2022.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend," her representative told People Magazine at the time.

Speaking about her mother, following her passing, Homer said:

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

