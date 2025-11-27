Perdue introduces festive chicken nuggets as a limited release ahead of the holiday season

Perdue Holiday Nuggets Launch Adds Festive Twist to Seasonal Frozen Foods (Image via Instagram/@perduechicken)

Holiday-themed food is taking over the winter months, and Perdue has joined in by launching its Holiday Nuggets. These nuggets bring a festive touch to the frozen chicken aisle. This move occurs as competition intensifies among poultry brands, with companies devising creative shapes to capture the attention of holiday shoppers.

Not long ago, Tyson introduced football-shaped nuggets for fall and turkey-shaped ones for Thanksgiving, aiming to steer shoppers toward unique frozen food options. Now, Perdue has stepped in with its own holiday designs. They’ve introduced four fun shapes: a candy cane, Christmas tree, gingerbread man and stocking, all crafted using high-quality white meat.

The product shows how brands are making regular frozen snacks feel like treats for special events. Nuggets are usually thought of as quick eats or meals for kids, but Perdue is promoting them as options for holiday parties, fun get-togethers or even as edible decorations. The packaging suggests using ketchup to design on the shapes, which encourages people to get creative with how they present their food.

Perdue holiday nuggets giveaway and Instagram contest details

Perdue Holiday Nuggets won’t hit grocery store shelves or big retailers like Costco. They decided to go with a special limited giveaway instead. The first 250 people who visit Perdue’s official website on Friday, Nov. 28, at 12 p.m. ET and enter the contest can snag a free bag of the nuggets. Along with the nuggets, winners will also receive a collectible Perdue holiday plate and a festive audio card, making the giveaway more than just a freebie.

Perdue is giving people another chance to join the fun through a social media campaign. Starting on Dec. 1, they will host an Instagram recipe contest. Food lovers can take part by creating holiday dishes using their nuggets and sharing them online. To enter, participants need to post their recipes, include the hashtags #DeckTheHallswithPerdue and #ContestEntry, and follow and tag @PerdueChicken.

The contest will reward two winners with $500 gift cards and a package of the special Holiday Nuggets.

Perdue highlights the festive feel of their product by showcasing its unique designs:

“The festive shapes are made with premium white meat and come in four new shapes: a candy cane, a Christmas tree, a gingerbread man, and a stocking.”

As more people search for holiday-themed frozen snacks online, limited-edition chicken nuggets, such as Perdue Holiday Nuggets and festive giveaway nuggets, are becoming popular queries ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas 2025.