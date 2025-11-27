How many siblings does Karoline Leavitt have? All we know amid brother Michael Leavitt's ex-fiancée's ICE detention

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House (Image via Getty0

Bruna Caroline Ferreira, who is the mother of Karoline Leavitt's brother's 11-year-old son, is in ICE custody. Karoline Leavitt has two siblings, Michael Leavitt and Joe Leavitt.

Bruna was arrested on November 12 in Revere, Massachusetts, while driving to pick up her son in New Hampshire. In a recent report, CNN cited a spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security who claimed that Ferreira was in the US illegally and her tourist visa expired in 1999.

"She entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the U.S. by June 6, 1999," the spokesperson said.

Describing her as "a criminal illegal alien from Brazil", the spokesperson alleged that Bruna has "a previous arrest for battery."

However, Bruna's attorney, Todd Pomerleau, denied the accusations, saying:

"Show us the proof. There's no charges out there. She's not a criminal, illegal alien, we're hearing that said about anyone who's not a U.S. citizen."

In a statement to WBUR, Pomerleau argued that "they're labeling [Bruna] a criminal because of some charge that I've never seen, that I don't think exists. I mean, show it."

Calling the arrest "illegal, Pomerleau continued:

"My understanding is she was never served any type of warrant to detain her. I don't even know if they knew necessarily who she was. We're going to get to the bottom of that."

Todd also claimed that Bruna is currently in the midst of a "lawful immigration process" for US citizenship and was previously protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, which she was unable to renew during Trump's efforts to end the program during his first term.

A source familiar with the situation told CNN that Leavitt's nephew has lived with his father since birth.

Meanwhile, Todd also confirmed to WBUR that both Michael and Bruna share custody of their son.

"People claiming my client has no relationship with her son, no custody, that's not true. They both share custody of their child," Todd said.

In a statement to the outlet, Michael said:

"My only concern has always been the safety, wellbeing and privacy of my son."

Bruna Caroline Ferreira's GoFundMe raises $31,072

A GoFundMe created by Bruna Caroline Ferreira's sister, Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, has surpassed its $30,000 goal, reaching $31,072.

"My family is going through one of the most difficult moments of our lives, and we’re reaching out with a humble plea for help. My sister, Bruna, was recently detained by immigration and is now fighting to stay in the country she has called home for nearly her entire life," Bruna's sister wrote.

She shared that Bruna was "brought to the United States by our parents in December of 1998, when she was just a child, entering on a visa." Since then, Bruna has done "everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here. She has maintained her legal status through DACA, followed every requirement, and has always strived to do the right thing."

"Anyone who knows Bruna knows the kind of person she is. She is hardworking, kind, and always the first to offer help when someone needs it. Whether it’s supporting family, friends, or even strangers, Bruna has a heart that puts others before herself," she added.

Graziela noted that Bruna's absence has been "especially painful for her 11-year-old son, Michael Leavitt Junior, who needs his mother and hopes every single day that she’ll be home in time for the holidays."

Ferreira is being held at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Centre. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told People Magazine that she is currently in removal proceedings.