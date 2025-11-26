Tara Reid Files Police Report Claiming She Was Drugged in Illinois Hotel

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Actress Tara Reid attends the Cycle for Heroes event to benefit The Heroes Project at Santa Monica Pier on September 11, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for The Heroes Project)

Tara Reid has taken legal action following an incident at an Illinois hotel, claiming she was drugged and expressing her intent to pursue prosecution against those allegedly responsible.

On Tuesday, she formally reported it, according to officials from Rosemont Public Safety who spoke out about it. What’s written in that report lines up closely with what she told Page Six just days after everything went down.

Tara Reid recounts Saturday night incident near Chicago; authorities investigating alleged drink tampering

Tara Reid’s telling what went down Saturday night at a spot near Chicago - a situation now being looked into by authorities. She claims she was hanging out at the bar, packed with online personalities and video creators, then grabbed a glass of wine before heading out for a smoke with someone she’d just bumped into inside.

Back at her seat, she spotted a napkin over her drink - one she swears wasn’t there when she left - but sipped it anyway, soon blacking out and coming to hours later in a medical center. Even though she's been open about past struggles with drugs and alcohol, she insists that a single drink was all she had that evening, as reported by TMZ.

Reports say she gave a full statement, plus offered help to prosecutors chasing down suspects, all noted in the official police file. Rosemont’s safety team said they’re digging into the allegations, teaming up with hotel staff to check camera footage and collect proof, showing how seriously they’re taking this - and what could happen legally to those tied to it.

