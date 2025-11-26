Bath & Body Works is running Black Friday Sale 2025: All you need to know

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA- MARCH 14: The Bath & Body Works logo is displayed at one of their bookstores on March 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Bath & Body Works is dropping prices big time before Black Friday, cutting costs on top-rated soaps during its yearly sale. Known for festive deals and trendy candles, along with lotions and favorite fragrances, the label is jumping into peak shopping season with steeper cuts than last year.

Shoppers race to snag Bath & Body Works' returning 5-for-$27 holiday hand soap deal

Bath & Body Works just launched a popular holiday sale, so people are rushing to grab deals. Their big 5 for $27 hand soap offer is back this month, online plus in over 1,800 shops. The selection mixes old crowd-pleasers with fresh seasonal picks - Magic In The Air Cleansing Gel stands out as a top choice. Called a playful "holiday magic" vibe, the fragrance layers almond flour, fizzy persimmon, white iris, creamy vanilla bourbon, and warm sandalwood for a comfy but cheerful feel.

The lineup includes festive favorites such as Champagne Toast, bursting with bubbly champagne, ripe tangerine, or a mix of berries; then there's Santa’s Milk & Cookies, tapping into cozy memories through creamy milk plus soft sugar cookie scents. Finishing things off are winter-themed options like Christmas Kitchen - drawn from the scent of just-baked goodies - and Iced Blue Lavender, blending crisp lavender, earthy clary sage, yet icy musk.

On its own, every bar costs $8.95 - that’s nearly $45 total if bought separately, as reported by The U.S. Sun. Since the pack just returned for a short while, people are grabbing it for holiday gifts or simply to save before supplies run low.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!