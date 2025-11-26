Who is Teanna Trump? Nicolas Pepe’s partner trends online amid upcoming nuptials

Teanna Trump posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@itsteannatrump)

Nicolas Pepe, the Villarreal winger and former Arsenal player, is set to marry former adult film star and OnlyFans content creator Teanna Trump, as per MARCA. The news was first reported by Turkish publication Kuzey Ekspres and has caused a lot of buzz online, with many wondering who exactly Teanna Trump is.

Teanna Trump, whose real name is Keanna Nichele Jones, is a famous name in the adult industry. She started in the adult industry in 2014 at age 18 and quickly made a name for herself, shooting with top studios and taking home honors such as the AVN Award for Best New Starlet in 2016.

Nicolas Pepe’s partner, Teanna Trump with his La Liga player of the month and UCL man of the match award pic.twitter.com/92nvuYHFOz — Ewesboy (@ewesboywisdom) November 25, 2025

She’s had a substantial online following of her own over the years and has built quite a presence on OnlyFans, the social media platform where she now posts most of her content.

Outside of her on-screen career, Trump has been featured in the Netflix docuseries Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, which presents an inside look into adult industry creation and culture.

She has also been active in several social media projects. In 2020, Teanna Trump moved away from working for major adult studios, but continues to produce her own content through paid subscription websites.

A look into Teanna Trump's speculated relationship with Nicolas Pepe

Rumors started swirling around her romance with Pepe earlier this year after the 29-year-old was photographed in the VIP section at a Villarreal match and later seen wearing the club’s jersey.

Their relationship speculation was further solidified when the couple was photographed having dinner with Nicolas Pepe’s sister Corinne. Teanna Trump then reshared the post, causing fans to believe that they are in a relationship.

Teanna Trump and Nicholas Pepe in Rwanda for Pepe’s 30th birthday 😍 pic.twitter.com/NhVO8MXcrL — ` (@steynvirat) November 25, 2025

Pepe, whose £72m move from Lille in 2019 made him Arsenal’s record signing, endured a turbulent footballing career that has included moments of brilliance and long spells of inconsistencies.

He also had a short stint in Turkey following his cut from North London, before joining Villarreal. Off the field, his personal life has also become more of a topic of discussion recently, particularly as he is said to have declared publicly that he would propose and suggested Trump could step away from her adult career, according to Turkish media.

If true, it would be Pepe’s second marriage. His first was to French influencer Fanny B, which ended in 2024, and the couple have two children together. The couple's social media-obsessed relationship has become a trending story, and yet Pepe and Teanna Trump haven't said much publicly about their future together.