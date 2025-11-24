Who is Tara Reid’s so-called "ex-husband"? 'American Pie' star’s complicated relationship revisited amid alarming hotel footage

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Actress Tara Reid attends the Cycle for Heroes event to benefit The Heroes Project at Santa Monica Pier on September 11, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for The Heroes Project)

Tara Reid does not have an ex-husband as she has never been legally married. While she publicly announced that she had married Zachary Kehayov in 2011, the American Pie actress later denounced the wedding, stating that they had only held a wedding ceremony, which was not legally binding. She was engaged to Carson Daly and later to Michael Axtmann before they split up.

The 50-year-old actress made headlines on November 23, 2025, after TMZ published a video where she was being taken out of a Chicago hotel on a stretcher by paramedics.

In the video taken by a bystander, Reid looked disoriented and confused throughout the incident. TMZ reported that the actress said, “You don't know who I am. I am famous. I'm an actress,” before the paramedics arrived.

Reid joined TMZ live on Monday, November 24, 2025, where she claimed that she was drugged. She has maintained that someone slipped something into her drink, which she left at the bar when she stepped outside for a cigarette break.

Tara Reid's relationship history explored amidst recent events

Reid dated Carson Daly in the early 2000s. The couple began their relationship in March 2000 and got engaged in October of the same year. They broke off their engagement in June 2001.

Reid was reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady before she engaged with Daly.

She became engaged to Internet entrepreneur Michael Axtman in 2010 after a brief period of dating, but they later called off the engagement.

Reid announced in 2011 that she had married Zachary Kehayov, but later clarified that it wasn’t a legal marriage.

The actress recently split from music producer Nathan Montpetit-Howar after six years together.

A source reportedly told Daily Mail UK that the actress is in a good place and “isn’t crying into her pillow at home.”

They added:

“I’ve not seen her this happy in years, and it really shows in her smile, the way she carries herself, her energy, everything about her is just lighter and brighter! She’s embracing her new energy as a woman who really knows what she wants. She’s making great decisions, including becoming single and embracing it.”

