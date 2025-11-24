Which star almost snagged "Marvin Gaye" from Charlie Puth? Pop star reveals the hit was written for another singer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Charlie Puth visits The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios on December 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Charlie Puth revealed in a SiriusXM Hits 1 interview that his hit track "Marvin Gaye" almost went to CeeLo Green. The singer-songwriter stated that the song was initially written for the Goodie Mob member, and anyone who listens to the music would know that it is something the hip-hop/R&B crooner would sing.



Puth added that his releasing the song in the end was due to “circumstance” as he ended up liking the song after singing it:

“I ended up singing it, which I ended up really liking it,” he said. “That happened with ‘See You Again’ too. I think all my songs, it’s like I have to take myself out of the Charlie Puth world to make a Charlie song."

"Marvin Gaye," released on February 10, 2025, appeared on his "Some Type of Love" EP, peaking at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“They wanted somebody else to sing it because I was an unknown name,” Charlie Puth reveals that his label wanted another artist to record "See You Again"

"See You Again" is another hit song that Charlie Puth almost didn’t record. While on the SiriusXM 1 Show, the singer-songwriter stated that the "See You Again" soundtrack for the "Furious 7" movie and tribute song for Paul Walker was meant for established singers like Chris Brown and Sam Smith, and he had to fight to record it. He added:

"They wanted somebody else to sing it because I was an unknown name at the time. I did have to fight for it, and there were a lot of people who stuck up for me at the time. There were a lot of people who didn’t, but I don’t hold any grudges. Everything works out the way that it’s supposed to work out.”

Charlie Puth expressed that “fighting for' "See You Again" was easier because he wrote the song, and he wouldn’t have given it to another person.

Charlie Puth, who released a new single titled "Changes" in October 2025, announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Brooke, in the music video.

