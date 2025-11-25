90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Which couples are still together after the Tell All Part 3

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 (Image via TLC)

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the third part of the Season 9 Tell All for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, various updates have come out regarding the relationship statuses of the couples that appeared on the show.

Among the eight couples that were the focus of this season, some are still together, while others have broken up.

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev, Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet, as well as Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah were the couples who participated in the Tell All discussions.

According to the latest episodes, Julia and Brandon are still together and are going to have a baby. Other couples, however, have separated or are facing difficult situations, as reported by TLC and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Swooon.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Couples’ current relationship status

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs have maintained their marriage and announced that they are expecting their first child.

During the Tell All, the couple shared updates about their fertility journey and interactions with family members. On August 26, Julia confirmed her pregnancy, stating,

"Big news, we’re expecting! It’s both exciting and a little surreal, but we couldn’t be more thrilled to step into this new chapter. Thank you all for the love and support, we can’t wait to share the journey with you!"

Brandon’s parents, Ron and Betty, expressed excitement about the news but committed to keeping the information private until the child’s birth.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik remain married. During Season 9, the couple attempted to repair relationships with former friends while also planning their future together.

The couple revealed that they were working on a three-year plan, stating,

"We’re trying to plan our three-year plan and figure out what we want to do and where we want to be kind of thing. So I guess that’s gonna be the next chapter."

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren remain married and have focused on family life this season. They spent time with their daughter, Mylah, introduced a new dog named Mila, and launched Yara’s business.

The couple also participated in a group trip to Lake Placid with other Season 9 couples without reporting any separations.

Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet

Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet remain married. The couple faced challenges involving a potential move from the United States to Moldova and financial losses.

Interactions with other Season 9 couples also caused tension, including disputes regarding investments and misunderstandings over body-shaming comments.

Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah

Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah were not present in person at the Tell All but joined via video.

The couple experienced public speculation about their marriage, including a social media post by Tigerlily showing a torn wedding photo. They have since confirmed that they remain married.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have separated. Following their decision to open their relationship, Jasmine began a relationship with her new partner, Matt, and is expecting a daughter, Matilda.

Gino filed for divorce and raised disputes regarding financial matters and allegations of marital fraud.

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer have separated as of Episode 11. The couple attended the Tell All together, but both confirmed that their marriage had ended. Kara stated,

"I wanted it to be different. I think you’re not my person. Doesn’t mean that I don’t love you, that I don’t care about you, and that I don’t respect you as a father and my son."

Guillermo​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ charged Kara with cheating, to which she vehemently denied, and additionally, Kara was worried about Guillermo's potential actions. A red flag came up from both sides stating that their relationship had lost trust, which is usually the first step towards divorce.

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev

Despite the constant arguing, Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have chosen to stay together. In the 9th season, the two went back to Bulgaria for a homecoming, and they also made their wedding vows anew.

During the Tell All, Darcey discussed struggles in her marriage, and her sister Stacey pointed out that Georgi is "not in it for the long haul," thus giving a clue to the difficulties the couple is still experiencing.

Stay tuned for more updates.