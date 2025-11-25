“I'm gonna explore this emotion”: Joe opens up about his growing attraction to V during episode 9 season 10 of Below Deck Mediterranean

Joe Bradley (Image Via Instagram@joebradley_)

Love is blooming in the latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Joe Bradley was seen discussing his growing attraction to Victoria "V" SanJuan during Season 10, Episode 9.

After spending the night on the same bunk “cuddling,” Joe and V spoke about their relationship during the latest episode.

They were seen kissing and cuddling each other while hanging out with other crewmates in the pool.

When V asked him whether he was scared of her, and she did not want to push him, Joe said:



“ I know, I want to enjoy this journey. It has got an expiry date. Let’s just see how it goes, obviously. But I am not looking elsewhere. I am gonna explore this emotion.”



Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 9: Joe admitted that he has “feelings” for V







Earlier during the episode, when Joe and V were left alone in the hot tub, Joe said that V is “cool”.

He then remarked that for the first time, he wants to have a relationship with somebody who is in the same group. He said:



“Let’s just maintain professional for our jobs and for my best friend."



In his confessional video, Joe discussed his affection for the V:



“I am afraid for any commitment whatsoever but I have got feelings for her.”



In the hot tub, V asked him if he wanted to sleep in the same bed.

Joe enthusiastically agreed that he would “love that.”



“I am surprised that I like Joe the way I do, like there is definitely a giddy little feeling, like it is cute, like nice to have it again,” V said in her confessional interview.



Back at the pool, when Joe admitted that he wanted to explore “this emotion,” the conversation shifted to Joe's ex-girlfriend.

He admitted that the feeling is very “new” to him.

V appeared surprised at his admission and stated:



“ Oh, why? You haven’t had this before?”



To which Joe remarked that he had not felt this way since his last relationship, which was in 2017.

He stated:



“No, I am gonna say this right now. Since my ex… 2017”



Victoria was taken aback and said, “It’s been some time.”

In his confessional interview, Joe said,



“I have only had one real relationship seven years ago. I genuinely thought, ‘you are gonna marry this woman, you gonna have kids with this woman’ stuff like that. So, I moved to Spain, she stayed in Liverpool.”



He further shared more about his previous relationship:



“And I said, ‘Let’s see if I can get a life for myself, then you can move in with me.’But then, it all just went…all came under me.”



He also mentioned that he had been in real estate in the past and had worked with someone who was a fraud.

That individual attempted to make fake deposits, which were rejected. However, he also stole all the furniture, which ultimately led to Joe losing both his apartment and his job.

The incident made him realise that he is not ready for a relationship.

So, he backed away and “cut cords” with his ex-girlfriend.

He further stated that since then, he has not had a “butterfly feeling for a girl” until now.

Joe admitted to Victoria:



“I only go into relationship, who I see that is capable to meet my mum. Appreciates that I have got a bit of…”



Victoria chimes in and says she understands that he has got a bit of “walls.”

She then goes to confess that she has walls too, but when she met him, she thought, “yeah! Whatever!”

Stay tuned for more such updates.