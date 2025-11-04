Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Episode 6 Recap: The tempest, love triangles, and on-deck chaos

Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean (Image via Getty)

When it comes to balancing turbulent waters and emotional tides, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Episode 6, titled The Tempest, delivers both in equal measure.

After saying goodbye to two deckhands and welcoming back Joe Bradley, tensions aboard the yacht are running high.

V has now joined the deck team, which pleases Joe, but also complicates matters.

He’s attracted to both V and Kizzi, setting the stage for a love triangle that brews amid an approaching storm.

Below Deck Mediterranean charts new waters as storms and emotions collide







The episode opens with a literal and figurative tempest. Chef Josh battles fatigue in the galley as the weather begins to turn.

Fortunately, V and Joe prove to be steady hands on deck, even as the storm clouds roll in.

As the Below Deck Mediterranean crew scrambles to keep operations smooth, emotional undercurrents start rising between Joe, V, and Kizzi.

Carlos, one of the charter guests and a self-described picky vegan, becomes the first flashpoint of frustration.

After a friend lightly scolds him for his complaints, Josh is seen smoking on the pier to release his irritation before returning to work.

That night, the guests retire early while Joe and Kizzi share flirtatious banter.

Later, Kizzi texts her boyfriend Tommy, but he isn’t available, signaling cracks in her relationship.

By morning, Josh makes a quiche in an attempt to redeem himself with Carlos.

The calm after the storm allows Captain Sandy to finally move the yacht off the dock.

The new deck team nails their first departure, and once anchored, primary guest LaDonna heads out on a jet ski.

V teaches Joe how to tie a reef knot, which her late boyfriend had taught her.

The moment deepens their connection and sets off emotional ripples among the crew.

Storms on sea and shore

As breakfast passes without complaint, a small miracle for Chef Josh, the weather quickly deteriorates.

The wind picks up, forcing the crew to secure the yacht.

When the tender breaks loose, Max dives in with a running leap to retrieve it, with V assisting and impressing both crew and guests.

Captain Sandy motors the yacht safely back to the dock, praising her team for executing under pressure.

But while the sea calms, emotional waves continue. Inside, Aesha worries about the guests’ low morale after being cooped up during the storm.

She plans a “high tea and dance party” to lift their spirits. Joe confides in Nathan that he’s torn between V and Kizzi but doesn’t want “another love triangle.”

Unfortunately, the situation intensifies as Kizzi invites Joe to learn a dirty dance for the night’s entertainment.

Dinner service proves to be another test. The guests critique Josh’s dishes again, until dessert wins them over.

Upstairs, the dance lesson finally loosens everyone up, restoring good vibes.

Still, Kizzi vents to Aesha about V splitting time between the deck and interior. “We’ll get help,” Aesha assures her.

Below Deck Mediterranean: Emotional tides turn

The next morning brings a tender moment when LaDonna loses a headband belonging to her late daughter.



“So, I need that,” she says tearfully.



Aesha comforts her and miraculously finds the headband in her bedding, prompting joyful relief and hugs.

Meanwhile, Captain Sandy observes Joe and Nathan bonding and quietly notes their camaraderie.

As the guests depart, Carlos praises Josh for his efforts. Dressed in clown attire for a themed farewell, Josh smiles proudly.

The crew celebrates a massive $40,000 tip, their highest yet. But before the party starts, Captain Sandy calls Aesha and Nathan to the bridge.

She announces that V will officially move to the deck team full-time, with a new stew soon to replace her.

That night, Joe confides that he’s saving money to buy his mother an apartment.

He also reveals that she is now cancer-free, a moment that warms V’s heart.

Their chemistry deepens, while Kizzi, feeling restless, hears Nathan’s advice,



“Break up with your boyfriend.”





“I’ll do that at some point,” she replies.



Breaking points and new beginnings

Later, Joe apologizes to V for her past loss.



“I don’t want to force you into moving forward,” he says.



But V assures him she’s ready. Joe lifts her playfully, twirling her around the bar. Moments later, Kizzi calls Tommy and confesses,



“I just wanna kiss someone.”



Tommy responds sharply,



“That is such a mad message to receive.”



The two break up, leaving Kizzi in tears.



“I f***ing hate boys,” she sobs.



With the storm behind them and new dynamics forming, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Episode 6 ends with clear skies, for now.

But as viewers know, peace rarely lasts long aboard Captain Sandy’s yacht.

The sea may have calmed, yet the emotional waves among the crew are only beginning to rise.

Stay tuned for more updates.