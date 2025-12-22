I Love LA season 1 episode 8 (finale) ending explained: Why did the show leave Los Angeles for New York?

Cast of I Love LA season 1 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, original Image from Youtube)

The initial season of I Love LA concluded with episode 8, and the finale made the audience ponder for a long time after the credits had rolled. The show, created by and starring Rachel Sennott, ended its first season with a significant emotional shift. The story did not end in LA; instead, it was moved to NYC.

The first season finale is now available on HBO Max. Moreover, the platform has made the entire first season of I Love LA, comprising all eight episodes, available for viewing at any time. The episode was released simultaneously worldwide, adhering to HBO’s regular release schedule.

The finale poses a big question: why did Maia have to return to New York to finally understand what Los Angeles means to her? The answer lies in choices, friendships, and growing pains that define life in your 20s.

Why I Love LA season 1 finale shifts the story to New York

The I Love LA season 1 finale does something unexpected. It takes the story away from Los Angeles and places it in New York, a city that represents Maia’s past. After losing her job at Alyssa180, Maia spends her last money to help her best friend and client, Tallulah, attend a big influencer dinner on the East Coast.

This trip demonstrates the extent to which Maia has been sacrificing for others. Tallulah’s selfish behavior becomes very clear when she steals a dress from a stylist, even after Maia lost her job trying to help her. At the same time, Maia finally stands up to her boss, Alyssa, who earlier lied to her and took credit for her work.

Creator Rachel Sennott explained to Deadline that both cities act like characters in the show. New York reflects where Maia and Tallulah came from, while Los Angeles represents who they are trying to become. The final line, “God, I miss LA,” makes it clear. Maia had to leave LA to understand that it now feels like home.

Maia’s journey and why her choices matter

Maia’s story is the heart of I Love LA season 1. In the finale, she finally finds her voice. She stops letting powerful people walk over her, even when it costs her money and comfort. Maia also turns down a high-paying job from her former boss, Ben, choosing self-respect over security.

Her personal life, however, remains messy. Maia and her boyfriend Dylan are on a break after a painful fight. Maia almost cheats, only to be humiliated by Ben instead. What she does not know yet is that Dylan also cheated on her.

The show does not label Maia as right or wrong. Instead, it shows how confusing adulthood can be. Maia wants more from life, love, and work, even if she does not always make the best choices.

What to expect next after the season I Love LA 1 finale

I Love LA is returning for season 2, which means Maia’s story is not yet over. The finale leaves many things open, especially her career path and her messy relationship.

Rachel Sennott has said the show is still finding its voice. She wants it to grow more with time. Season 2 will likely focus more on Maia’s choices, her friendships, and how hard it is to chase success.

For now, season 1 ends in a very real way. Growing up does not mean having everything figured out. Sometimes, it just means knowing where you feel at home.

