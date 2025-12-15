I Love LA season 1 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

HBO’s I Love LA season 1 has quickly established itself as a sharp, uncomfortable, and deeply funny look at modern ambition, friendship, and self-sabotage. The series follows Maia Simsbury, portrayed by Rachel Sennott, an aspiring talent manager whose personal and professional lives collapse into each other as she tries to prove herself in an unforgiving entertainment world.

The penultimate episode had ended with Maia losing her job and her relationship hitting a breaking point, setting the stage for a volatile finale. Episode 8, titled I Love NY, promises to push everything to the edge as the characters leave Los Angeles behind and confront unresolved feelings in a new city.

The article further breaks down the release details, cast, and plot for I Love LA season 1 finale.

Release details for I Love LA Season 1 Episode 8

The finale of I Love LA season 1 is set to premiere on Sunday, December 21, 2025. The episode will air at 7:30 pm PT/10:30 pm ET on HBO and will be available to stream simultaneously on HBO Max.

The streaming platform saw an increase in their plans’ subscription cost, with the basic plan now charging $10.99/month or $109.99/year. The ad-free Standard plan was increased by $1.50, while the ad-free Premium plan saw its price get hiked by $2.

Cast and character details explored

Rachel Sennott leads I Love LA season 1 as Maia Simsbury, an ambitious but emotionally volatile aspiring talent manager whose career drive often clashes with her personal relationships.

Odessa A’zion plays Tallulah Stiel, Maia’s former college friend turned influencer client, whose online success masks deep insecurity and unresolved issues.

True Whitaker stars as Alani Marcus, the grounded yet observant friend who often acts as the group’s emotional anchor. Jordan Firstman appears as Charlie Cohen, a celebrity stylist, while Josh Hutcherson plays Dylan, Maia’s boyfriend and a schoolteacher.

The supporting cast includes Leighton Meester as Alyssa, Maia’s former boss, along with guest appearances throughout I Love LA season 1 from names like Elijah Wood, Ayo Edebiri, and Ben Feldman.

What to expect from the season finale?

Episode 8 of I Love LA season 1, titled I Love NY, shifts the setting from Los Angeles to New York City, signaling a thematic and emotional turning point. The synopsis for the episode, as per IMDB, reads:

“The girls return to New York for an exclusive fashion event, and Maia tries to enjoy herself while Tallulah contends with some questionable styling decisions. Alani plans a surprise for her parents' anniversary.”

The promo clip shows Maia, Tallulah, and Alani arriving in New York visibly anxious, drinking heavily as the pressure mounts. Their behavior hints at unresolved tension following Maia’s firing and her growing uncertainty about her future.

The fashion show appears to be a major opportunity, but the chaotic energy surrounding it suggests things will not go smoothly.

Brief montage shots of models rushing through subway stations and behind-the-scenes confusion point toward a public or personal disaster unfolding.

Ben, Maia’s former boss from New York, re-enters the picture and makes his intentions clear. He flirts openly, attempts to insert himself into the group’s night out, and promises Maia a fresh career opportunity under his company.

The implication that Maia may hook up with him adds another layer of emotional fallout, especially given her fragile relationship with Dylan.

The episode also checks in on Dylan and Charlie, with a quieter but emotionally heavy moment between them. Charlie shows up to support Dylan, who admits he no longer knows what he’s even angry about.

The clip suggests the finale will focus on emotional honesty and uncertainty, a fitting end for I Love LA season 1.

I Love LA season 1 finale, titled I Love NY, will premiere on December 21, 2025, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max in the United States.