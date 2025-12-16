How to watch The Running Man online? Streaming options explained

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 03: Glen Powell attends the "Running Man" – Paris Special Screening at UGC Cine Cite Bercy on November 03, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For Paramount)

Stephen King’s writing and Glen Powell’s on-screen charm are set to appear on home screens as The Running Man has got its official digital release date. According to reports by Decider, The Running Man is available for digital and rental purchase from Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Following its theatrical release on November 14, 2025, the film's worldwide box office collection grossed approximately $68 million, against a budget of $110 million. Directed by Edgar Wright, The Running Man is set in a dystopian future where the government and authorities control society through fear and media manipulation. With that, the government even controls a deadly and violent reality TV show, designed to entertain the masses while eliminating “undesirables” and criminals.

In the midst of this game, Powell’s Ben Richard is forced to participate in a deadly game show called “The Running Man” to seek financial assistance for his ailing daughter. The game that hands the winner $1 billion is the last hope for his daughter's life, and he is determined to run for his life while being hunted by professional killers, broadcast live on TV for public entertainment. Along the way, he exposes the corrupt system behind the game show and rallies public support.

The official synopsis of The Running Man reads,

“In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television--a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite--and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.”

Where to watch The Running Man at home?

After its theatrical release, The Running Man is now available to watch at home via PVOD (Premium Video on Demand) rental or purchase options from December 16, 2025. The film will be available to watch on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home and more. Buying the movie on any of these streaming platforms costs around $20-$30, whereas renting the movie for a 48-hour window costs $15-$25.

Speaking of it to be released on subscription-based streaming options, the film will be available to watch exclusively on Paramount+. The official release date has not been announced, but it is expected to be released in mid-January 2026. Paramount mostly releases films digitally one month after their theatrical release and two months after their theatrical debut on subscription-based streaming platforms.

Paramount+’s subscription cost starts at $7.99/month, and the Premium Plan without ads costs $12.99/month.

So, if you have a Paramount+ subscription, you’ll have to wait one more month to watch the movie. But if you want to watch it today, you can pay $20-$30 to buy or rent it digitally. Compared to that, streaming is more affordable because with a subscription, you don’t just get one movie; you get access to many Paramount shows and films. The only difference is that movies are released later on the streaming platform compared to digital purchases.