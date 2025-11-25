The Voice coach Niall Horan gives an update on Dustin Dale Gaspard

Dustin Dale Gaspard (Image via Instagram/@dustindalegaspard)

The Voice contestant Dustin Dale Gaspard was absent during the rehearsals for the Knockout round. Coach Niall Horan later revealed that Dustin Dale is under the weather and had to stay back to “recuperate instead of coming in to the studio.”

Dustin Dale Gaspard has been garnering considerable attention on the show after he performed the rendition of Sam Cooke’s Bring It On Home To Me, which immediately grabbed all the coaches' attention during the Blinds.

He has also been quite vocal about his "passion for the Cajun culture" which is often highlited in his performances.

As the coach saw Dustin on FaceTime for a quick check in, Niall Horan said,

"Dustin wasn’t feeling very well and is not gonna make it to the rehearsal.”

The Voice contestant Dustin Dale Gaspard gives an update on his health

Dustin Dale Gaspard gave an update about his health as the Louisiana native said,

"I feel a lot better. Sorry I couldn’t make it, man. I really wanted to be a part of everything and to hang out and talk about the song," said Dustin, who chose The Black Crowes' 1990 hit "She Talks To Angels" for his Knockout. “There’s a lot of lyrical depth that I really feel connected to, and also blues-y undertones."

Horan soon assured Dustin to come back stronger for the show, as he further added,

"You have to get better before we worry about any of that. We still have time to rehearse," Horan assured him. Fortunately, he was back in time to rehearse on stage with his guitar and his harmonica, and was seemingly back in full force by the time of the actual performance.”

Dustin had earlier revealed on why he chose Niall Horan's team on the show, saying,

“I knew that working with him, I would be able to share something special. We would have so much crossover on our just at our roots,” said Gaspard. “And to hear that from him was such high praise. My, some of my biggest influences and songwriters that I really inspired to be like are all from his area.”

Dustin Dale Gaspard reflects on his life-changing experience

During his recent appearance on the Louisian podcast, the Voice contestant reflected back on how his decision of stitching to French during his Blind Audition changed his life forever, as he said,

“When I sang in French, I started to tear up, and then I saw a big light, and all the emotions that I was dissociating myself from to be a part of this extremely nerve-wracking moment in my life, they all just came flooded back in, and I just heard myself ,like, 'Wow. We did it.'"

Dustin further said that it was truly an amazing moment, saying further,

“This big, I’m not even kidding, there’s this big light, and I’m just staring at it, thinking — it’s above the chairs — 'Wow, OK, well, what’s next? Where does my life go because all my dreams have all come true,'" he continued, explaining, "And then I blinked the tears away, and it was all the chairs turning around. That was the most surprised I’ve ever been in my life."

Stay tuned for more updates.