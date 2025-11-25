Physical: Asia star Amotti joins Singapore AIA Hyrox competition as controversy over Team Korea’s victory continues

Physical: Asia's Amotti aka Kim Jae-Hong poses for a photocall for 'Lululemon' Gangnam flagship store opening on November 19, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea (Image via Getty)

Amotti, the Physical: Asia competitor and Physical:100 Season 2 winner, is scheduled to participate in the AIA HYROX Singapore event on November 29 to 30 at Singapore EXPO.

The event is part of the Singapore Urban Sports and Fitness Festival and allows competitors to participate individually, in pairs, or in teams. Amotti is expected to join the event with a teammate from Physical: Asia.

The HYROX competition features various physical challenges, and participants can register in different categories, including individual and Mixed Doubles.

His participation follows ongoing discussions regarding Team Korea’s previous victory in Physical: Asia.

Physical: Asia's Amotti to compete in AIA HYROX Singapore amid Team Korea victory discussions

Amotti’s background in fitness

Amotti​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is the stage name of Kim Jae Hong. He was born on November 9, 1992, and is 32 years old. His main focus is CrossFit, which is a fitness regimen that comprises of high-intensity functional movements.

Amotti took up CrossFit after he was discharged from the army more than ten years ago.

As reported by Preview, in 2018, he was ranked 24th in the Asian men’s division on the international CrossFit leaderboard, came sixth in the 2019 CrossFit Open, and in the same year, he was the runner-up at the Asia ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Championship.

Amotti represented Korea alongside other well-known athletes and won Physical: Asia, a spin-off of Physical:100, a Korean reality series where 100 contestants compete in challenges testing strength and agility.

The series aired its second season in 2024, and his victory was reported by multiple media sources.

Social media activity and teammate participation

Amotti​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ shared the updates on his social media accounts while he was preparing for AIA HYROX Singapore. He put up videos and pictures that depicted workout sessions with his Physical: Asia teammate, Choi Seung-Yeon.

Reports indicate that the two may compete in the Mixed Doubles category, which is a category that permits the registration of a team of two.

Amotti's Instagram and YouTube pages are like a window into his training practices and his readiness for the next ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌competitions.

His YouTube account has more than 300,000 followers, while his Instagram account has over 500,000 followers. On November 20, he posted a video with the caption:

“🇸🇬 HYROX Singapore D-9. Getting ready with @seungyeon_choi_ one more time 🔥”

He later shared another post referring to Choi Seung-Yeon as his "best HYROX partner," tagging Choi Seung-Yeon.

Recovery and career development

Amotti experienced a severe ankle injury in early 2021 due to a scooter accident. The injury required a 10-hour surgical procedure, which posed a risk to his ability to walk.

During the recovery period, he paused competitive participation but resumed training once cleared for physical activity.

Media reports, including Preview, reported his rehabilitation and return to competition. He continues to post updates on his progress and routines on social media platforms.

Participation in AIA HYROX Singapore

AIA​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ HYROX Singapore is one of the activities at the Singapore Urban Sports and Fitness Festival happening from November 15 to 30.

The competition features various formats across the event and consists of categories such as individual, duo, and team.

There are also several other events on the same weekend at Singapore EXPO. Among them are the Boxing Extravaganza by Spartans Boxing Club, Defy Gravity: National Calisthenics Championships 2025, Extinct Games Singapore International Strongman Competition, and the Singapore Aerial & Pole Fiesta ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2025.

Amotti’s participation is confirmed independently of ongoing discussions about Team Korea’s previous victory in Physical: Asia.

Media sources report that the results of past competitions remain unchanged, and no official review or investigation has been announced. The AIA HYROX event will take place over two days, concluding on November 30.

Stay tuned for more updates.