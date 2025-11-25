Brock Lesnar tumbles hilariously during the entrance on Monday Night Raw, and he should avoid the internet for a while

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Brock Lesnar laughs at his opponent during SmackDown at Norfolk Scope Arena on September 12, 2025 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Owens/WWE via Getty Images)

Brock Lesnar turned his own Monday Night Raw entrance into the night’s most replayed pratfall, and the internet is mercilessly looping it. During the November 24, 2025, episode from Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center, the Beast Incarnate stormed out in the closing WarGames brawl, joining Logan Paul’s heel squad opposite Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and the Usos.

As the pyro boomed and Brock Lesnar hit his trademark roar on the stage, he stepped into his stomp, slipped, and crashed flat on his back before the cameras cut away. Fan footage showed him rolling over, laughing, and strolling down to the ring like nothing had happened, even parking his cowboy hat on Bron Breakker’s head.

Brock Lesnar is booked as a final-boss monster: a 6’3”, near-300-pound wrecking ball who usually sends other people flying. Watching that same figure wipe out on the stage of Monday Night Raw is pure slapstick, the power fantasy tripping over its own boots.

Within minutes, “Sliplex City” and “Botch Lesnar” punchlines were everywhere on X and Reddit, turning Brock Lesnar’s tumble into meme fuel and giving him every reason to avoid the internet for a while.

Brock Lesnar’s Monday Night Raw entrance goes sideways before Survivor Series: WarGames

The closing stretch of this Monday Night Raw was built to be a serious go-home angle for Survivor Series: WarGames. Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre beat the Usos in a WarGames advantage match, helped by ringside chaos involving Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes.

After the bell, the brawl spilled everywhere, Roman Reigns cleaned house for the babyfaces, and then Brock Lesnar’s music hit to complete the ten-man face-off. Brock Lesnar emerged with Paul Heyman, doing the exact entrance fans have seen wreck countless main events. He roared at the top of the ramp, flexed, and walked into position for his signature stage stomp. As per a Wrestling Attitude report dated November 25, 2025, the recap noted:

“As Lesnar hit his roar and flex, he stepped forward for his usual stomp, lost his balance, and fell backward onto the stage.”

It was a full wipeout, with the Beast Incarnate landing flat before production cut to a wide shot. The recovery is what stopped the moment from feeling like a disaster. Brock couldn’t stop himself from laughing and dropped the serious act right away. Lesnar rolled onto his knees, smiled, and went straight back into the walk, treating the fall like a stray bump rather than a crisis. Fan cams showed the best detail that TV viewers missed.

As per Cageside Seats report dated November 25, 2025, Geno Mrosko remarked,

“he had the biggest sh*t eating grin on his face before putting his hat on Bron Breakker’s head.”

Bron stared daggers at the cowboy hat while Brock Lesnar squared up opposite Reigns’ team, re-centering the scene as a serious WarGames standoff. The company leaned into the moment in real time.

“Sliplex City” and “Botch Lesnar”: How the internet turned one fall into a meme factory

The viral push started with zoomed-in fan videos and sports accounts posting the entrance in slow motion. X user WrestleBard, praising the way Brock Lesnar laughed it off, tweeted,

“This was genuinely one of the funniest moments on #WWERaw.”

TR Wrestling quickly framed the reaction with a follow-up headline built around the nicknames: “Sliplex City” and “Botch Lesnar”, treating the fall as instant meme canon for the Beast.

Those phrases became shorthand on wrestling Twitter for freezing the entrance right at the stomp and watching the former UFC champion bounce off the LED stage. On Reddit’s Post WWE Raw 11/24/2025 Show Discussion Thread in r/SquaredCircle, fans threaded the botch into their broader read on the episode.

One commenter summed up the chaos by writing,

“Brock fell on his ass, Penta is hurt, they gave Dom the old “WWE midget mockery” angle, and yall want me to think this show is good?”

Another called it a,

“genuinely embarrassingly funny raw. Midgets. Slipping. Aj Lee promo. So much embarrassing stuff,”

putting Brock Lesnar’s tumble in a stack of surreal segments. Those reactions show the full spectrum: viewers mocking the episode, obsessively replaying the fall, and still treating Brock Lesnar as the central attraction heading into Survivor Series: WarGames.

