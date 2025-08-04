Why was Brock Lesnar named in Vince McMahon's s*x trafficking lawsuit? Allegations explained as WWE return sparks outrage

Brock Lesnar (Image via Getty)

Brock Lesnar's, 48, name surfaced in the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant as part of an amended complaint naming him alongside WWE co-founder Vince McMahon and several other people.

The complaint filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant alleges that Vince McMahon coerced her into producing "personalized s*xual content" for Brock Lesnar in July 2021.

According to the amended complaint, McMahon instructed Grant to create s*xually explicit material for Lesnar as part of McMahon's efforts to persuade Lesnar to re-sign with WWE.

Additionally, the complaint states that McMahon promised Lesnar that Grant would "do anything" requested of her and gave Lesnar her phone number.

Everything we know about Brock Lesnar's mention in Vince McMahon's lawsuit

After nearly a two-year absence, Brock Lesnar made a dramatic return at WWE SummerSlam 2025, launching a surprise attack on John Cena immediately following Cody Rhodes' victory in the Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight, according to a report by The Takedown On SI.

As The Takedown On SI reported on August 4, 2025, Brock Lesnar was removed from WWE programming in early 2024 after being explicitly named in Janel Grant’s amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

The allegations in the Janel Grant lawsuit are extensive and severe. On August 4, Janel's spokesperson issued a statement, reacting to Brock's comeback to the professional wrestling ring. As shared by X user @Samantha_1713, the statement reads,

"For far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE's leadership. Instead of righting this wrong, WWE has done nothing to ensure those responsible are held accountable."

It further states,

"This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire. We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong but, in the meantime, we refer you back to Janel Grant's updated complaint, which outlines, in detail, the abuse she endured by McMahon and others while employed at WWE."

According to a report by Uncrowned, as Yahoo cited, Vince McMahon denied the allegations stated in the widely discussed lawsuit. Amid the news of his denial, he stepped down as WWE chairman last January. Following the shocking incident, Brock Lesnar was pulled from WWE programming. He was removed from his appearance at the previous Royal Rumble.

On the other hand, Uncrowned reported reporter Dave Meltzer stating via Cageside Seats that WWE’s legal team had cleared Brock Lesnar to return to performing officially about a month ago.

Without delving into disclosing further information, Dave's statement suggested that Brock's recent clearance update could indicate the case might move to arbitration without him facing any immediate legal risk. His recent appearance, reinforced by WWE, seemingly directed at this approach.

According to a report by Fox News, several netizens pointed out the absence of WWE's post-show press conference following either night of SummerSlam, raising questions amid the ongoing controversy.

Online fans' responses were deeply polarized. While many social media users showed enthusiasm for Lesnar's return and acknowledged his legacy as a top-tier athlete, several netizens expressed outright opposition.

Expressing disappointment with the comeback, X (formerly Twitter) user @SatNextTo commented,

"FYI, if anyone comes into my mention defending Brock Lesnar, who enabled and participated in the abhorrent torture of a young woman. I will not argue- I will block you. Protect women!"

Taking a dig at the decision, user @Inveeus remarked,

"Literally part of a lawsuit. But ok man "

On the other hand, a fan @WWEFanTalk1 extended his support, writing,

"You all woke fucking retards out there realise something, that Brock Lesnar was never actually accused of anything.

He never even met Grant, he was sent photos by Vince, that's why he was mentioned.

Dragging his name through dirt for a future HOF is crazy"

Netizen @wrestle_chatter named a few legends of the game back to participating actively and shared excitement, saying,

"We’re officially back in an era where CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena are all active WWE superstars. What timeline are we even living in?

WWE is absolutely WILDING in 2025!"

