Where was Katie Hong last seen? GoFundMe raises over $50,000 as missing Fremont teen’s family pleads for information

The family of 16-year-old Katie Hong is asking for help after the Fremont teen went missing in late July. As search efforts ramp up, family and friends have started a GoFundMe campaign that has raised over $50,000 to assist in the search for Katie and support the family.

Katie was last seen on July 25 in the vicinity of Queens Park Court in Fremont, California. The Fremont Police Department reports she may have been headed toward Irvington Community Park.

According to a report by Kron4, authorities are concerned for her safety as they believe Katie is at risk of gender and sex trafficking, and could have run away to meet someone she met online.



Katie Hong hasn't been heard from for 10 days, spotted carrying computer after leaving note indicating she intended to run away & possibly meet people she contacted via gaming platform Discord, per family & Fremont Police.

August 4, 2025

Her disappearance is deeply concerning for her family and community that describe Katie as a smart, fun, and caring person.



"Katie is a vibrant, intelligent, and beautiful young woman. Her smile lights up every room, and she has always been mature beyond her years," the campaign read.



The Fremont Police continue to follow leads in this case and are asking anyone who has information about Katie to come forward. She is noted to be Korean American, has brown eyes, dark brown hair, and was wearing braces.

Katie is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. When she went missing, she was wearing a navy blue zip up jacket, grey sweat pants, and was carrying a red Patagonia backpack.

A look into the GoFundMe campaign and Katie Hong's family

The fundraiser established to help her is titled "Help Bring Katie Home," and explains how the funds will be used. Some of the users are hiring private investigators, obtaining legal and communications assistance, counseling and a new school location for Katie's sister.

The donation is also intended to help provide financial stability on a daily basis while the parents are off work.



At-Risk Missing Juvenile: Katie Hong







Fremont Police Department is actively investigating the missing person case of 16-year-old Katie Hong, who was last seen on July 25, 2025. We continue to follow up on all potential leads and partner with the community and other agencies

Fremont Police Department, August 3, 2025

What makes the situation more difficult is that both of Katie Hong's parents are deaf. They're taking time off work to dedicate themselves fully to the search efforts. The emotional and financial impact of this crisis has been very heavy according to the family, which is why they started the online fundraiser.



"As the daughter of two deaf parents, Katie has played an essential and selfless role in our family... The parents are planning to take leaves of absence from work so they can fully devote ourselves to this search," the campaign added.



The community support is flooding in, not just in the form of monetary donations but shares, prayers, and messages of encouragement. The family has expressed gratitude towards the people who have supported during the tough time.