What did Virginia “Gina” Huynh say about Diddy? Allegations revisited amid music mogul’s ex’s support for bail motion

Virginia “Gina” Huynh (Image via Instagram/@ginavhuynh)

Virginia “Gina” Huynh, a former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has recently made headlines for her unexpected support of the music mogul as he seeks release on bail ahead of his October sentencing.

However, her stance marks a stark contrast to the numerous abuse claims she put out against him during their five-year relationship from 2014 to 2019.

Gina Huynh's change in tune in light of Diddy’s federal charges for transportation to engage in prostitution has reignited interest in her past claims and their place in the broader legal saga surrounding the hip-hop icon.

Long before Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy in 2023, Gina Huynh had made allegations about their relationship. In 2019, Huynh claimed in an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K that Diddy was abusive, physically and emotionally.



Gina Huynh, who was supposed to be Victim #3 in Diddy's trial, pens a letter to the judge about his bail request: https://t.co/OMBjh5bLrX pic.twitter.com/18CFRwHzsP

Among her most harrowing accusations was an incident where she claimed Diddy “stomped on my stomach, like, really hard—like, took the wind out of my breath.”

She said she screamed at him to stop, but he reportedly continued hitting her in places where her bruises could be covered by her hair.

Gina Huynh also claimed Diddy controlled her by making her believe she was not as desirable as Cassie. In addition to the physical violence, she alleged that he asked her to get an abortion, going so far as offering her $50,000 to do so, an offer she declined based on her emotional connection with him, she said:



"I turned it [the money] down because I just loved him. I wanted to… I was, like, trying to prove that. I wasn’t the girl that wanted him for money. I just cared about him. I just wanted him to be nice to me. That’s it."



Gina Huynh Supports Diddy’s Bail Request

According to Us Weekly, on August 3, 2025, Gina Huynh turned in a letter to the presiding Judge Arun Subramanian requesting that Diddy be released on bail.

Her statement supposedly reported that their relationship was "not always perfect," but later admitting that they made "mistakes," Huynh claimed Diddy had changed and had shown “loving, patience and gentleness” towards the end of their relationship.



"Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future. Over the years that followed he made visible efforts to become a better person and to address the harm he had caused," she wrote.





Diddy Bail Motion Update —



𝗪𝗘 𝗡𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗔𝗪 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚! 𝗢𝗥 𝗗𝗜𝗗 𝗪𝗘?



Filed on Aug 3. Guys, now we know why Gina Huynh was a no show. She's vouching Diddy isn't a threat.



"𝑰'𝒎 𝒘𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒃𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝑰 𝒅𝒐 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒔𝒆𝒆 𝑴𝒓 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒃𝒔 𝒂𝒔… https://t.co/tPExEF8S4I pic.twitter.com/3Z1EL9XPc3

She also stated that she no longer saw him as a threat and commended his sense of responsibility to his children.



"I am writing because I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community…Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future... Over the years that followed he made visible efforts to become a better person and to address the harm he had caused…To my knowledge," she added.



Notably, Gina Huynh was one of the witnesses who mysteriously pulled out days before Diddy's federal case went to trial and was identified in court records as "Victim-3."

Diddy pleaded not guilty to all charges but was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His legal team continues to fight for his release ahead of sentencing in October 2025, whereas prosecutors insist he must remain detained, citing the threat he poses to the public.