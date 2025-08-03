Who is Loni Anderson’s husband, Bob Flick? All we know about the relationship as WKRP star dies at 79

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Loni Anderson, Bob Flick attend Stars From "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" Honor Blue Star Families Military Spouses, Who Will Receive The Gift Of A Lifetime at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Loni Anderson, known for her famous role as Jennifer Marlowe on the classic sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, died on August 3, 2025, at the age of 79 years. Apart from her Hollywood success, she has had a loving and everlasting relationship with Bob Flick.

Bob Flick, a founding member of the American folk group, The Brothers Four, was Anderson's fourth and last husband. Flick was known for his career in singing and performing. Anderson and Flick began a relationship that ended somewhere along the journey.

According to the People, the two first met in 1963 at a movie premiere in Minneapolis. Anderson was a college student and was sent by a local newspaper to take a publicity picture with Flick, whose group had a big hit with the song, Greenfields.

Loni Anderson has passed away, just two days before her 80th birthday.



She was popular in 1980s on the hit TV series ‘WKRP in Cincinnati.’



RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3XT24VOKKi — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 3, 2025

The moment was captured in a photo, which later became a sentimental part of their partnership, so much so that the picture was even printed on their wedding cake.

However, their romance didn't take off until many years later. Anderson and Flick dated and married on May 17, 2008, exactly 45 years to the day after they first met.

In contrast to her previous highly publicized marriage to actor Burt Reynolds, Loni Anderson's relationship with Flick remained pretty much under the radar. The couple led a more private life together.

They spent much of their time attending charity events and events within the community, like those put on by the Entertainment Community Fund (Entertainment Now).

Bob Flick virtually avoided any of the media attention that came along with Anderson. However, their love lasted over 17 years, until the very end of Anderson's life. The couple did not share children, but were focused on raising Anderson's two children from previous relationships.

A look into Loni Anderson's career and legacy

Loni Anderson was born on August 5, 1945, in St. Paul, Minnesota, and made her film debut in Nevada Smith (1966), but only established a true career in the mid-1970s.

Following numerous appearances in hit series like The Love Boat, Barnaby Jones, and The Bob Newhart Show, Anderson landed her signature role in 1978, WKRP in Cincinnati.

According to Rolling Stone, Anderson's portrayal of a glamorous woman with brains and professionalism challenged stereotypes of women in the television comedy landscape, opening up the floodgates of female fans.

WKRP in Cincinnati was one of my favorite sitcoms of all time.



RIP Loni Anderson🙏 pic.twitter.com/xE00ZnG9yp — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 3, 2025

Along with her television career, Loni Anderson starred in films, including Stroker Ace (1983) opposite Burt Reynolds, whom she married in 1988. Their tabloid relationship ended in divorce in 1994. Other film roles included her roles in All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989) and A Night at the Roxbury (1998).

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Anderson continued to act in made-for-TV films and guest appearances. In 2023, she starred in Ladies of the 80s: A Divas Christmas. She also wrote a memoir, entitled My Life in High Heels, which shared her personal and professional journey.

As the news of her death spreads among the fans and the entertainment industry, tributes pour in mourning the legendary actress.