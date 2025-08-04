Who is Jack Osbourne’s wife? What we know about Aree Gearhart as she pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne days after his death

Ozzy Osbourne & Aree Gearhart (Image via Instagram/@areeosbourne)

Jack Osbourne's wife, Aree Gearhart, remembered her late father-in-law and paid him a homage recently. According to a report by People, the Osbournes cast member married Aree in a secret ceremony in 2023.

She mourned the loss of the legendary musician by sharing an Instagram post after the Osbourne family visited Birmingham for Ozzy's funeral. They travelled to this England city to attend the event on July 30, 2025.

Aree Gearhart honors her late father-in-law, Ozzy Osbourne, in a heartfelt Instagram tribute, recalling him as the “coolest” grandpa and expressing gratitude for his love, just days after the family’s emotional farewell at his Birmingham funeral. pic.twitter.com/s8bsJJd51i — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) August 4, 2025

According to her Instagram bio, Aree is an interior designer. Previously, she has also worked as a magazine editor.

Aree Gearhart paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

On July 22, 2025, Ozzy Osbourne passed away at 76 years old, following a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. After performing with his band one final time, he died around two weeks after the legendary show.

Dedicated to the "coolest father in law," she penned a heartfelt note to the Black Sabbath frontman. In her emotional tribute for Ozzy Osbourne, Aree penned in her caption,

"I’m pretty sure I have the coolest father in law around, and the best papa to my kids. The world got a rockstar but we got an ice lolly loving, goofy, big hearted guy who made us laugh like no other. He was always in my corner and I forever am thankful to him for raising my husband and blessing me w my family."

Cherishing the fondest memories and reflecting on his legacy, Gearhart further expressed,

"We got Nana always, Papa. Keep giving us all those signs from above 🖤✨We’ll keep your name loud, your stories alive, and your love wrapped around us like armor. Forever our guy."

A look at Aree Gearhart's life

Aree and Jack have been together for around six years now

According to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP), Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart are said to have met each other on Raya, an exclusive, membership-based dating app. The lovebirds began dating in 2019 and confirmed their romance at the American Music Awards in November 2019, as per People. However, they kept their relationship relatively private until late 2021.

They got engaged in two years

Jack popped the question to Aree and asked for her hand in marriage on December 30, 2021. On a holiday trip, Osbourne proposed to the love of his life. Sharing a glimpse of the unforgettable day, he announced getting engaged to his soulmate on Instagram, sharing,

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now."

Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JEDIXR9eXH — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 31, 2021

As People reported, Gearhart also expressed her happiness in a heartwarming post dedicated to her then-fiancé. She penned,

"Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. i'll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i'm ready for forever w you + our tribe."

Aree tied the knot to Jack in 2023

Aree Gearhart and Jack Osbourne got married in a private ceremony. They celebrated their nuptials in September 2023. Gearhart is Osbourne's second wife. Previously, he was married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019.

Aree is a proud mother to their daughter, Maple, whom she shares with Jack. She is also a stepmother to his husband's kids from his past marriage. Jack and Lisa have three daughters, Pearl, Andy, and Minnie.

A look at Aree's profession

As her Instagram mentions, she is an interior designer. However, she was working in a different field earlier. According to the People report, as the South China Morning Post (SCMP) noted, she was an editor at Issue, an art, film, music, and fashion magazine.

Later, Gearhart joined a Los Angeles-based art and design firm named Poketo. During her time with this brand, she expressed her creativity in a pride-focused video and an accompanying newsletter initiative, part of her creative work, People confirmed.

A look at her interests

Both Jack and Aree love participating in fun and active activities. As People reported, the couple loves spending time together outdoors. Gearhart shares glimpses of her thrilling experiences on Instagram.